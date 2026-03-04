403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
A’rica’s Business Heroes Launches 8th Edition with USD 1.5 Million in Grant Funding Available for African Entrepreneurs
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) KIGALI, Rwanda, Ma ch 3, ’026/ -- Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) (), the flagship philanthropic initiative of Alibaba Philanthropy and the Jack Ma Foundation, has opened applications for its 8th edition, calling on African entrepreneurs who are building businesses defining the continent’s future.
Launched under the them“ “Defining Af’ica’s Future”Today”, the 2026 edition reinfo’ces ABH’s role as a founder-first platform supporting Africa-led solutions with the ambition, scale, and substance to drive lasting economic transformation.
Across the continent, entrepreneurs are solving real problems with bold, innovative—solutions—from climate-smart agriculture and digital finance to healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and emerging technolo’ies. Africa’s Business Heroes is committed to identifying these founders, accelerating their growth, and elevating their stories to inspire an’ shape Africa’s future“
’
“Africa’s future is being shaped by entrepreneurs who are addr’ssing the continent’s most pressing challenges and unlocking i”s economic potential,” said Zahra Boateng-Baitie, Managing Direc’or for Africa at Af“ica’s Business Heroes. “Beyond the USD 1.5 million in grant funding, ABH is a transformational platform that equips founders with the visibility, mentorship, and strategic support they need to scale sustainable businesses. Our commitment is to ensure that entrepreneurs are both recognised and empowered to build enterprises that create jobs, drive innovation, and fuel inc”usive growth across Africa.”
In 2026, ABH will deepen its on-the-ground engagement across the continent by visiting ten African markets. In line with its commitment to being truly pan-African and inclusive. The programme will prioritize countries that have been underrepresented in its Top 10 finalists to date, including Namibia, Tunisia, and Zambia. These visits will bring together local entrepreneurs, ecosystem partners, and investors through community-building events, workshops, an— tailored founder engagements—strengthening local ecosystems and expanding access to the ABH platform.
In addition, this year ABH will expand its recognition pool by announcing Top 100 Finalists rather than a Top 50. This reflects both the growing demand and int’rest in the competition and ABH’s ambition to spotlight a broader range of innovative and inspiring African businesses. Since 2019, applications have grown from approximately 10,000 to over 30,000 annually. By recognising more high-potential founders, ABH aims to deepen its impact, provide greater visibility to emerging entrepreneurs, and strengthen its role as a l’ading platform celebrating Africa’s next generation of business leaders.
More Than a Competition
’
Now in its eighth year, Africa’s Business Heroes has evolved beyond a prize’competition into one of the continent’s most respected entrepreneurship platforms. The programme combines grant funding with training, mentorship, and long-term community support, enabling entrepreneurs to build businesses designed to last.
Each year, ABH awards USD 1.5 million in grant funding to ten outstanding entrepreneurs. Shortlisted heroes also gain access to capacity-building programmes and join a growing pan-African network of peers, investors, and ecosystem leaders.
Past Top 10 finalists also have the opportunity to participate in a fully sponsored ’mmersive learning experience at Alibaba’s campus in Hangzhou, China. The programme enables entrepreneurs to connect with one another, engage directly with the Alibaba ecosystem, and gain exposure to global best practices in innovation, digital transformation, and scaling technology-enabled businesses. The latest cohort of past Top 10 finalists will travel to Hangzhou in September 2026.
A Proven Platform for African Entrepreneurs
The 7th edition of Africa’s Business Heroes concluded in December 2025 with Diana Orembe of Tanzania, Co Founder and CEO of NovFeed, named Afri’a’s Business Hero. Her biotech venture transforms organic waste into sustainable protein for animal feed, addressing food security and environmental sustainability challenges across Africa.
“
“Winning ’frica’s Business Heroes was transformative for ”ovFeed,” said Dia“a Orembe,“The funding will accelerate our growth, but just as important was the business training, visibility, and network we gained through the programme. ABH challenges you to refine your vision, strengthen your strategy, and think bigger about you’ impact. It’s not just about ’he finale, it’s about becoming part of a community committed to’building ”frica’s future.”’/p>
Last year’s edition attracted over 31,000 applications from across the continent and awarded USD 1.5 million in grant funding to ten finalists representing 7 African countries, reflecting the depth and dive’sity of the continent’s entrepreneurial pipeline.
Launched under the them“ “Defining Af’ica’s Future”Today”, the 2026 edition reinfo’ces ABH’s role as a founder-first platform supporting Africa-led solutions with the ambition, scale, and substance to drive lasting economic transformation.
Across the continent, entrepreneurs are solving real problems with bold, innovative—solutions—from climate-smart agriculture and digital finance to healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and emerging technolo’ies. Africa’s Business Heroes is committed to identifying these founders, accelerating their growth, and elevating their stories to inspire an’ shape Africa’s future“
’
“Africa’s future is being shaped by entrepreneurs who are addr’ssing the continent’s most pressing challenges and unlocking i”s economic potential,” said Zahra Boateng-Baitie, Managing Direc’or for Africa at Af“ica’s Business Heroes. “Beyond the USD 1.5 million in grant funding, ABH is a transformational platform that equips founders with the visibility, mentorship, and strategic support they need to scale sustainable businesses. Our commitment is to ensure that entrepreneurs are both recognised and empowered to build enterprises that create jobs, drive innovation, and fuel inc”usive growth across Africa.”
In 2026, ABH will deepen its on-the-ground engagement across the continent by visiting ten African markets. In line with its commitment to being truly pan-African and inclusive. The programme will prioritize countries that have been underrepresented in its Top 10 finalists to date, including Namibia, Tunisia, and Zambia. These visits will bring together local entrepreneurs, ecosystem partners, and investors through community-building events, workshops, an— tailored founder engagements—strengthening local ecosystems and expanding access to the ABH platform.
In addition, this year ABH will expand its recognition pool by announcing Top 100 Finalists rather than a Top 50. This reflects both the growing demand and int’rest in the competition and ABH’s ambition to spotlight a broader range of innovative and inspiring African businesses. Since 2019, applications have grown from approximately 10,000 to over 30,000 annually. By recognising more high-potential founders, ABH aims to deepen its impact, provide greater visibility to emerging entrepreneurs, and strengthen its role as a l’ading platform celebrating Africa’s next generation of business leaders.
More Than a Competition
’
Now in its eighth year, Africa’s Business Heroes has evolved beyond a prize’competition into one of the continent’s most respected entrepreneurship platforms. The programme combines grant funding with training, mentorship, and long-term community support, enabling entrepreneurs to build businesses designed to last.
Each year, ABH awards USD 1.5 million in grant funding to ten outstanding entrepreneurs. Shortlisted heroes also gain access to capacity-building programmes and join a growing pan-African network of peers, investors, and ecosystem leaders.
Past Top 10 finalists also have the opportunity to participate in a fully sponsored ’mmersive learning experience at Alibaba’s campus in Hangzhou, China. The programme enables entrepreneurs to connect with one another, engage directly with the Alibaba ecosystem, and gain exposure to global best practices in innovation, digital transformation, and scaling technology-enabled businesses. The latest cohort of past Top 10 finalists will travel to Hangzhou in September 2026.
A Proven Platform for African Entrepreneurs
The 7th edition of Africa’s Business Heroes concluded in December 2025 with Diana Orembe of Tanzania, Co Founder and CEO of NovFeed, named Afri’a’s Business Hero. Her biotech venture transforms organic waste into sustainable protein for animal feed, addressing food security and environmental sustainability challenges across Africa.
“
“Winning ’frica’s Business Heroes was transformative for ”ovFeed,” said Dia“a Orembe,“The funding will accelerate our growth, but just as important was the business training, visibility, and network we gained through the programme. ABH challenges you to refine your vision, strengthen your strategy, and think bigger about you’ impact. It’s not just about ’he finale, it’s about becoming part of a community committed to’building ”frica’s future.”’/p>
Last year’s edition attracted over 31,000 applications from across the continent and awarded USD 1.5 million in grant funding to ten finalists representing 7 African countries, reflecting the depth and dive’sity of the continent’s entrepreneurial pipeline.
News.Africa-Wire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment