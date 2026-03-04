403
Caribbean Energy Week 2026: Suriname Oil Minister to Chart Upstream Expansion
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) PARAMARIBO, Suriname, March 3, 2026/ - Minister of Oil, Gas and Environment of Suriname, Patrick Brunings, will deliver a keynote address at Caribbean Energy Week (CEW) 2026, taking place March 30-April 1 in Paramaribo, Suriname. Minister Bruni’gs’ participation is one of the most anticipated contributions to this’year’s agenda, bringing firsthand insight into S’riname’s accelerating energy sector transformation and regional collaboration initiatives.
Suriname is rapidly positioning itself as a significant player in the ’aribbean’s energy landscape amid a series of deepwater discoveries and expanding upstream activity.–The Guyana–Suriname basin has yielded a string of major hydrocarbon finds, with TotalEnergies and partners advancing the GranMorgu pro ect–in Block 58 – expected to deliver first oil by 2028 from an estimated 750 million barrels of recoverable reserves. These developments, backed by multibilliondollar capital commitments, signal a transition from exploration to phased production and infrastructure buildout. At least ten additional wells are anticipated offshore between 2025 and 2027, highlighting the basin’s continued exploration momentum.
In recent months, Surina’e’s energy strategy has also extended into natural gas opportunities. Minister Brunings confirmed plans to establish a joint technical team with neighboring Guyana to evaluate combined gas resources and infrastructure scenarios, potentially expanding the scope of regional energy cooperation and unlocking broader investment prospects.
In recent statements, Minister Brunings has expressed both enthusiasm for Suri’ame’s prospects and caution about managing the ’ector’s growth responsibly. In late 2025, he underscored the need for structural economic transfo–mation – what he described as accelerati“g toward “Suriname3.0”– – with a focus on preparedness for incoming investments and ensuring that offshore developments deliver sustainable benefits for the cou’try’s economy.
His participation at CEW 2026 will provide industry and investment audiences with direct insight into Su’iname’s evolving regulatory environment, resource plans and regional integration aspirations. As the country prepares to host its first major regional energy summit, Minister Brunings is expected to outline policy frameworks designed to attract foreign capital while strengthening local capacity and environmental stewardship.
“Sustainable and inclusive development is at the heart o’ Suriname’s energy vision, and Caribbean ”nergy Week,” said Sandra Jeque, International Conference Director at Energy Cap“tal & Power. “M’nister Brunings’ keynote will be invaluable for delegates seeking a clearer understanding of how Suriname intends to leverage its resource potential, foster crossborder cooperation and balance growth with responsible stewardship.”
Caribbean Energy Week will convene policymakers, investors and industry leaders to discuss licensing rounds, financing models and energy transition pathways as the Caribbean regio– – led by frontier producers like Surin–me – reshapes its role in global energy markets.
