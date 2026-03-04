403
Cashmir Vodka & Camikara Rum Bring Global Mixology Icon Simone Caporale and World No. 3 Bar SIPS to India for the First Time
(MENAFN- Avian We) 2nd March’26, New Delhi: India’s luxury spirits landscape is set for an unprecedented moment as Camikara Rum and Cashmir Vodka announce the first-ever India visit of globally celebrated mixologist Simone Caporale, co-founder of iconic SIPS, Barcelona, currently ranked as the world’s No. 3 bar.
Honoured with the International Bartender of the Year award, Simone Caporale’s India debut marks a significant milestone—raising the bar for mixology experiences and introducing Indian consumers to a new benchmark of global cocktail craftsmanship rooted in creativity, precision and hospitality-led storytelling.
Exclusively curated and executed by The Experience India in collaboration with Cashmir Vodka and Camikara Rum from the house of Piccadily, the programme will host an exclusive series designed for industry leaders, bartenders and discerning cocktail enthusiasts at AABBCC, New Delhi and Japonico, Gurugram on 6th and 7th March 2026 respectively.
•Two Signature Bar Takeovers
Curated cocktail-led evenings at AABBCC, New Delhi and Japonico, Gurugram, where Simone will personally present bespoke cocktails crafted with Cashmir Vodka and Camikara Rum, bringing the spirit of SIPS, Barcelona directly to India.
•Two Exclusive Masterclasses
An immersive exploration of Simone Caporale’s philosophy, techniques and approach to modern mixology—focusing on precision, creativity and elevating the guest experience.
At the core of this collaboration lies a shared belief—that world-class mixology begins with exceptional spirits. Cashmir Vodka, India’s first organic craft vodka, and Camikara Rum, India’s first premium pure cane juice aged rum, provide a refined and expressive canvas for Simone Caporale’s distinctive style. Together, the collaboration aims to challenge perceptions, inspire innovation and demonstrate how Indian-origin spirits can stand confidently on the global cocktail stage.
Beyond immersive consumer experiences, this initiative is designed to leave a lasting impact on India’s bartending and hospitality ecosystem—encouraging skill development, global exposure and creative exchange.
Speaking on his first visit to India, Simone Caporale said: “For me, everything begins and ends with taste, product and functional serve—every element in the glass must exist for a reason. When SIPS travels beyond Barcelona, it becomes beautifully fragile, and that fragility is what excites me. It opens the door for something entirely new to be born.
India is one of the most exciting and dynamic markets in the world today. There is immense curiosity, creativity, and a deep respect for flavour. I’m thrilled to be visiting India for the first time with Cashmir Vodka and Camikara Rum—two spirits with remarkable versatility and character. Through these masterclasses and bar takeovers, my aim is to exchange ideas, blend cultures, and create cocktail experiences that go far beyond what’s in the glass. India will not experience a replication; it will experience a true one-off—created exclusively for this moment and for these palates.”
Shalini Sharma, Head of Marketing at Piccadily added, “We have always believed that our world-class award-winning spirits, like Cashmir Vodka and Camikara Rum, deserve world-class storytelling and experiences. This collaboration goes beyond a visit or a bar takeover—it is about raising the overall standard of mixology in India. Simone Caporale and SIPS represent the very best of modern cocktail culture, and through this association, we aim to inspire bartenders, engage consumers and contribute meaningfully to the evolution of India’s hospitality ecosystem.”
Italian-born and internationally acclaimed, Simone Caporale rose to global prominence during his iconic tenure at the Artesian Bar at The Langham, London, which was named World’s Best Bar for four consecutive years. Today, through SIPS, Barcelona, he continues to redefine contemporary cocktail culture—where technique, innovation and guest experience seamlessly converge.
Widely regarded as one of the most influential mixologists of his generation, Simone’s influence extends far beyond the bar, shaping how cocktails are imagined, crafted and experienced across the world.
As India steps firmly into the global spotlight for premium spirits and cocktails, the arrival of Simone Caporale and SIPS, Barcelona signals a decisive leap forward—reinforcing Cashmir Vodka and Camikara Rum’s vision to lead Indian mixology on the world stage.
