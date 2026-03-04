403
Saudi Cabinet Vows to Defend Kingdom Amid Escalating Mideast Conflict
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet declared late Tuesday that the kingdom stands ready to take all necessary steps to protect its national security and ensure the safety of its territory, citizens, and residents as tensions intensify following US-Israeli military operations against Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory attacks.
The statement came after a virtual Cabinet meeting led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. According to official accounts, ministers assessed recent regional developments and evaluated their broader implications for both regional and global stability.
The Cabinet also reviewed ongoing diplomatic outreach related to the crisis and commended statements issued by leaders of allied nations who denounced what it described as Iranian strikes targeting Saudi Arabia, other Gulf Cooperation Council member states, and Jordan.
Reiterating its stance, the Cabinet expressed complete solidarity with the countries affected by the escalation and affirmed that the kingdom would deploy all available resources and capabilities to assist in countering the threats and supporting collective response efforts.
