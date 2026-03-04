Holi 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Hopes For New Era Of Development

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday celebrated Holi at her residence, expressing hope that the festival of colours would usher in a new era of development for the national capital. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, while talking to the media, said, "I extend my best wishes to the people of Delhi on the occasion of Holi. I hope this festival of Holi brings new enthusiasm and a wave of development for the people of Delhi. We should celebrate Holi together in a peaceful manner..."

On the other hand, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva, while speaking to ANI, said, "I extend my best wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of #Holi. This is a festival of colours, love and positivity. Everyone should work together for the country and Delhi."

National Leaders Extend Greetings

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Holi and wished for happiness, prosperity and success to everyone. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens. May this festival, brimming with colours and exuberance, bring a shower of joy to everyone. May every life be sprinkled with the hues of happiness, prosperity, and success--this is my heartfelt wish."

On the same day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Holi, wishing for progress, prosperity and good fortune.

The Significance of Holi

Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours.

Holi Celebrations Across India

While several states in Western India, including Mumbai and Gujarat, have already begun the festivities today, Tuesday, March 3. North India is set to mark its main celebrations tomorrow, Wednesday, March 4. (ANI)

