US Issues 'Red Alert' For Travel To Iran, Iraq 'Orange Alert' For Israel, UAE Amid War- Check Emergency Helpline

MENAFN - Live Mint) The United States of America (USA) has issued a travel advisory warning Americans to“not travel” to Iran, Iraq and other Middle East countries, in a region-wide precautionary message in“light of evolving dynamics”.

The advisory comes following the launch of US combat operations in Iran. The conflict has now entered Day 5 and has spilt to Gulf nations such as Dubai, Oman, and Bahrain.

“Americans worldwide and especially in the Middle East should follow the guidance in the latest security alerts issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate,” said the US Department of State Consular Affairs.

In its latest tweet, the US State Department's Travel wing said,“The Trump Administration has no higher priority than the safety and security of Americans worldwide.”

The department said it issued a region-wide precautionary message to Americans in the Middle East in light of evolving dynamics.

| India sets up control room for citizens stuck amid war: Check emergency contacts March 3 security updates for Americans in the Middle EastLevel 4: Do Not Travel

Iran

Iraq

Lebanon

Syria

Yemen

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Bahrain

Israel

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Egypt

US helpline numbers

Americans who need consular help can reach the US State Department 24/7 by phone at

+1-202-501-4444 (from abroad)

+1-888-407-4747 (from the U.S. and Canada)

For the latest updates, Americans have been advised to visit and enrol to receive alerts directly at

| Missiles, airspace closures & oil shock: How US–Iran War unfolds in Middle East Congress to take first votes on Iran war

The US Senate will vote on Wednesday on President Donald Trump 's decision to embark on a war against Iran, an extraordinary test in Congress for a conflict that has rapidly spread across the Middle East with no clear US exit strategy.

The legislation, known as a war powers resolution, allows lawmakers to demand congressional approval before any further attacks are carried out.

The Senate resolution and a similar bill being voted on in the House later this week face unlikely paths through the Republican-controlled Congress and would almost certainly be vetoed by Trump even if they were to pass.

Nonetheless, the votes marked a weighty moment for lawmakers. Their decisions on the five-day-old war - which Trump entered without congressional approval - could determine the fates of US military members, countless other lives and the future of the region.

“Wars without clear objectives do not remain small. They get bigger, bloodier, longer and more expensive,” said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer at a news conference Tuesday.“This is not a necessary war. It's a war of choice.”

| US Iran News LIVE Updates: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to be buried in Mashhad Trump administration scrambles for congressional support

After launching a surprise attack against Iran on Saturday, Trump has scrambled to win support for a conflict that Americans of all political persuasions were already wary of entering. Trump administration officials have been a frequent presence on Capitol Hill this week as they try to reassure lawmakers that they have the situation under control.

“We are not going to put American troops in harm's way,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in a raucous news conference at the Capitol on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)