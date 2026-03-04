Rajnath Singh, J.P. Nadda Celebrate Holi, Extend Greetings To Countrymen

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister J.P. Nadda celebrated Holi at their residences here on Wednesday, while extending warm greetings to citizens on the occasion of the festival of colours and praying for peace, harmony, and prosperity across the country and the world.

Speaking to IANS, Rajnath Singh said: "On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all countrymen. May peace be established across the world."

Earlier, the Defence Minister took to X to share his thoughts, posting: "Heartfelt greetings to all of you on the sacred festival of Holi. May this festival fill your lives with the beautiful colours of happiness, excellent health, prosperity, and new enthusiasm-this is my prayer to God. May this festival of colours further strengthen the bonds of unity, harmony, and brotherhood in our country and society. Wishing you all a safe and auspicious Holi."

His messages highlighted the spirit of togetherness and social harmony, emphasising Holi's significance in reinforcing bonds among families, friends, and communities. He urged citizens to celebrate the festival with joy while keeping in mind safety and environmental considerations, promoting the use of natural colours and traditional practices.

Nadda celebrated at his residence along with party leaders and workers. "I extend my heartfelt wishes to all the citizens of the country on the sacred festival of Holi, filled with colours, enthusiasm, joy, and excitement. May this sacred festival of colours bring joy, affection, and prosperity into everyone's lives-this is my heartfelt wish," he said.

Both ministers underscored the importance of celebrating Holi in a spirit of harmony and mutual respect, emphasising that the festival's message goes beyond colours, symbolising joy, goodwill, and the strengthening of bonds across society.