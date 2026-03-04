American Fence & Supply Launches“The Biltmore” Vinyl Privacy Fence In Toledo, Ohio

MENAFN - GetNews)



American Fence & Supply, a Toledo, Ohio fence company with over 30 years of experience, announces the launch of The Biltmore Vinyl Privacy Fence. Built for Toledo homeowners, this vinyl privacy fence offers reinforced aluminum rails, fade-resistant materials, and low-maintenance durability. American Fence & Supply provides professional fence installation in Toledo, OH with a full warranty.

Toledo, Ohio - American Fence & Supply, a trusted Toledo fence company with over 30 years of experience serving local homeowners, is proud to announce the launch of its newest residential fencing solution: “The Biltmore” Vinyl Privacy Fence, engineered to provide long-lasting privacy, strength, and low-maintenance performance for Toledo properties.

“The Biltmore” Vinyl Privacy Fence is designed with strength and stability in mind. The fence is available in heights from 42 inches to 6 feet and features a 2 inch by 7 inch rail reinforced with an internal aluminum insert. This construction supports structural integrity and reliable performance in changing seasonal conditions common in the Toledo area.

The vinyl material used in“The Biltmore” fence includes an increased level of titanium dioxide to reduce fading, chalking, and surface wear over time. This material composition allows the fence to maintain a uniform appearance while requiring minimal upkeep compared to traditional wood privacy fencing.







Our goal is to provide Toledo homeowners with a vinyl privacy fence that addresses common concerns such as fading, warping, or high-maintenance upkeep.“The Biltmore” Vinyl Privacy Fence delivers strength, durability, and low-maintenance performance, helping residents enjoy secure, private, and attractive outdoor spaces that last for years.

Recognized among Toledo fence companies, American Fence & Supply has worked with homeowners across the city for three decades, providing residential vinyl fence, wood fence, ornamental aluminum, and chain link fencing solutions. Homeowners can rely on the company for professional guidance, in-house installation, and a full warranty covering both materials and workmanship, ensuring long-lasting performance. With locally stocked inventory and expert crews, American Fence & Supply delivers a combination of quality, reliability, and fast service that sets it apart from other Toledo fence companies.

About American Fence & Supply

American Fence & Supply is a residential fencing provider based in Toledo, Ohio, with over 30 years of experience helping homeowners with fence selection and installation. The company offers a range of fencing solutions, including vinyl, wood, ornamental aluminum, simTek, split rail and chain link options, and is known for clear communication and quality workmanship. American Fence & Supply assists customers with material selection and professional installation to meet individual project needs, backed by a full warranty and a commitment to reliable results.