UNIS Hanoi Hosts The 10Th PHASE Asia Pacific, Conference On PHE, Sports, Athletics & Aquatics, And Experiential Learning

The PHASE Asia Pacific Conference celebrates its 10th anniversary this November 2026 at the United Nations International School Hanoi (UNIS Hanoi), bringing together almost 500 educators dedicated to transforming how schools approach physical education, student health, sports, athletics & aquatics as well as experiential learning.

Scheduled for 14-15 November 2026 (add to calendar ), this milestone gathering will convene PE educators, health teachers, athletics directors, and wellness leaders from across the Asia Pacific-a community that has grown significantly since PHASE launched a decade ago in response to the need to have an annual event bringing together educators focused on these important topics.

The two-day conference (and associated pre-conference events) will feature expert keynotes, hands-on workshops from leading practitioners, and structured networking designed to send participants home with immediately applicable strategies for their schools.

"We are deeply honored to welcome the PHASE community to UNIS Hanoi for this momentous anniversary," said Dr. Elizabeth Gale, Head of School at UNIS Hanoi. "As a school committed to innovation and global citizenship, we recognize that student wellbeing underpins everything else we do. Hosting PHASE aligns perfectly with our mission to prepare students for a rapidly evolving world."

Carlos Galvez, Chair of the PHASE Committee, emphasized the conference's evolution: "What started as a gathering of passionate PE teachers has become the region's essential forum for advancing physical and health education. This 10th anniversary is both a celebration of that journey and a launchpad for the next decade."

Justin Hardman, CEO of 21st Century Learning, which produces the conference, added: "In an era of increasing screen time, academic pressure, and mental health challenges among young people, the work of the PHASE community has never been more urgent. This anniversary conference will equip educators with the tools and connections they need to champion student wellness at their schools."

A quick glance at the last conference:

- The last edition in 2025 gathered close to 500 participants ranging from athletic directors, PE teachers, health coordinators, to sport coaches from across 32 countries over the 4 consecutive days of pre-conference and main conference.

- Over 100 sessions of professional learning workshops and presentations covering various areas of PE, sports, health, athletics and experiential learning - resulted in the total of 158 hours accumulated hours of professional learning.

- 106 practitioners joined the line-up of speakers to enrich the event, sharing their insights and practical approaches to the conference attendees.

Registration opens soon

Registration details, the full conference schedule, and sponsorship opportunities will be announced soon at phase/conference-asiapacific

About PHASE

PHASE (Physical Education, Health, Athletics & Aquatics, Sports and Experiential Learning) is a collaborative community dedicated to promoting best practices in physical literacy, health education, and experiential learning within K-12 schools across the Asia Pacific region. Previous PHASE Conferences have been hosted in Hong Kong, Phuket, Bangkok and Singapore.

About United Nations International School Hanoi (UNIS Hanoi)

The United Nations International School of Hanoi (UNIS Hanoi) is a non-profit, co-educational English language day school founded in 1988. It is one of only two UN schools in the world, the first IB (International Baccalaureate) World School in Asia and the first international school in Vietnam. UNIS Hanoi provides an internationally recognised education for students from Early Years (age 3) to Grade 12 (age 19). Committed to its mission of inspiring passionate, lifelong learners who are responsible global citizens, UNIS Hanoi fosters a diverse and inclusive learning environment.

About 21st Century Learning

21st Century Learning (21CL) organizes top-tier conferences and events that align with its mission of "Building Communities of Learners" including: 21st Century Learning Hong Kong Conference, GBA School Awards, ASEAN School Awards, AI & the Future of Education Conference, PHASE (Physical Education, Athletics, Health & Wellness), OFFSEAS (Outdoor Education), Lead to Succeed (Education Leadership) and the International School Marketing & Admissions Conference (ISMAC).

Led by educators with deep experience in Education Leadership, Professional Learning, EdTech and Progressive Pedagogy. 21CL also offers consultancy and professional learning services for schools.