Worldvest Launches Gold Finance Africa, Building A Scalable Infrastructure Layer For African Gold Production

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- WorldVest, a global venture development and investment group, today announced the launch of Gold Finance Africa (GoldFin Africa), a vertically integrated gold production infrastructure designed to introduce innovation, governance, and institutional capital into licensed small-scale mining operations across West Africa. The platform transitions fragmented concessions into highly scalable, ESG-aligned, medium-scale production positioned for long-term institutional investment.

“Our focus is to apply end-to-end infrastructure and institutional discipline to a fragmented small-scale gold sector that is often overlooked by investors, yet accounts for up to 50% of Africa's gold production,” said Garrett Krause, Founder of WorldVest and CEO of Indus Bullion DMCC.“By securing mining and offtake rights at the source through structured joint ventures, we are building scalable gold production infrastructure. Institutions allocate capital to platforms with durable access, enforceable governance, and standardized operating systems - not to isolated mines.”

GoldFin Africa is structured not as a traditional mining company, but as a highly scalable production platform designed to secure and manage long-term gold supply at its origin. Through long-duration concession rights established under structured joint ventures with licensed local community partners, the company maintains durable operating access and offtake rights while applying centralized governance, embedded operational oversight, and disciplined capital management across a portfolio of producing sites.

Initial implementation is underway in Ghana, with phased expansion into Guinea and other established gold-producing jurisdictions across Africa planned.

Our process professionalizes undercapitalized artisanal concessions through modern recovery equipment deployment, standardized operating procedures, formal labor systems, and strict environmental and safety controls. With real-time production monitoring and portfolio-level reporting provide institutional visibility into performance, compliance, and risk management.

The platform operates within a vertically integrated mine-to-market framework alongside Indus Bullion DMCC, maintaining oversight from extraction through global bullion settlement - including doré processing, export compliance, international logistics, bullion trade execution, and settlement into spot-market liquidity. Standardized reporting across sites reinforces transparency and accountability.

We drive scalable growth through a disciplined, production-led framework that introduces structured forward gold contracts for investors alongside equipment leasing programs, each supported by producing assets. Capital formation is directly aligned with verified output and secured concession rights, minimizing development risk while maintaining operational authority.

The framework enables disciplined replication across an initial rollout of up to 100 professionally managed sites, each targeting approximately 5 kilograms of weekly production under long-term concession and joint venture agreements. At scale, the platform projects aggregate production exceeding 500 kilograms per week within five years, subject to operational performance and market conditions.

In doing so, GoldFin Africa transforms licensed small-scale mining into scalable production infrastructure aligned with institutional capital standards and ESG mandates.

About Indus Bullion DMCC and Gold Finance Africa

Indus Bullion DMCC and Gold Finance Africa operate as an integrated gold production, finance, and supply-chain group. Gold Finance Africa secures concession rights and structures operational joint ventures across West Africa, while Indus Bullion DMCC provides international bullion trading, global spot execution, structured trade finance, and institutional liquidity access. Together, the group maintains operational control and end-to-end infrastructure oversight from mine to global bullion markets.

For more information, visit .

About WorldVest

WorldVest is a global venture development and investment platform focused on building scalable, infrastructure-backed businesses across commodities, real assets, and emerging markets. The firm innovates at the intersection of real-world assets and blockchain infrastructure, developing technology-driven frameworks that enhance transparency, governance, settlement efficiency, and global capital access for institutional and private investors.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact

WorldVest

...

+1 (954) 598-1545

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to factors including gold price fluctuations, production variability, operational and regulatory risks, market conditions, and other factors beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

Investment Disclaimer

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities or financial instruments. Investors should consult their own financial advisors before making investment decisions.