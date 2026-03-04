Rajpal Yadav Clarifies 'Never Cried In Front Of The Judge', Calls The Claim Completely 'Fabricated'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actor Rajpal Yadav has clarified that he never cried in front of the judge and also did not tell the court that he did not have money.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, he shared that such claims were completely fabricated by social media, and people who have no idea about the case ended up misrepresenting the facts on the internet.

Rajpal stated that when one looks at his face, the only emotion they should be able to witness is laughter.

He told IANS, "Don't believe the imaginary stories of social media. Whatever is being printed, some of the stuff is being pushed by the well-wishers, while other is being spread by the people who do not know anything about the subject. They are also running their shops like this, and I respect everyone."

"If one looks at Rajpal's face, there should be a burst of laughter; do not expect anything more than that."

During the exclusive conversation, Rajpal also shared that several members from the industry came forward to support him during the difficult period. He mentioned that many people helped him, although their names were not highlighted on social media.

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor further revealed that he also has a lot of support from his family.

Rajpal was recently granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court in the cheque bounce case.

The interim bail was granted to him till March 18 to attend his niece's wedding in Shahjahanpur.

During the hearing, Rajpal's lawyer informed the High Court that Rajpal had submitted a DD of Rs 1.5 crore. In addition to this, the actor was also asked to surrender his passport.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled to take place on March 18.