India Sets Up Control Room For Citizens Stuck Amid Iran War- Check Emergency Helplines For Dubai, Bahrain, Other Nations

MENAFN - Live Mint) India has set up a special control room in view of the current situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, as the conflict in the US-Israel-Iran enters its fifth day. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued emergency contact numbers to assist Indian in the affected area.

In a tweet, Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of MEA, shared the contact details of these control rooms and said,“A Special Control Room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs in view of the current situation in West Asia and the Gulf region.”

The control room, the MEA said, will be operational from 9 am to 9 pm. It can be contacted at:

1800118797 (Toll Free)

+91 11 2301 2113

+91 11 2301 4104

+91 11 2301 7905

The Indian government has released emergency contact numbers for Indian embassies across the region:

Bahrain: +973 39418071

Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 912810910 / +98 912810910 / +98 932179359

Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899

Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378

Jordan: +962 770 422 276

Kuwait: +965 65501946

Lebanon: +961 76860128

Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free)

Qatar: +974 55647502

Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418

Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free)

Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093

United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Earlier on Tuesday, the MEA said almost one crore Indian citizens are living in West Asia, and their safety and well-being are of "utmost priority" for New Delhi.“We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them.”

India flags energy supply concerns

India voiced concern over the consequences for the Indian economy due to possible disruptions in energy supplies as the conflict in West Asia widened.

Iran has continued to pound several Gulf countries in retaliation for the joint attack against it by Israel and the US. The Islamic nation has also blocked the strategically located Strait of Hormuz shipping route, triggering a surge in global oil prices.

The Strait of Hormuz handles nearly 20 per cent of the world's total oil and gas supplies. About 50 per cent of India's oil imports, or roughly 2.6 million barrels a day, pass through the Strait.

“Our trade and energy supply chains also traverse this geography. Any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy,” the MEA said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi even discussed the evolving situation with leaders of Oman, Kuwait and Qatar.

Following his phone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, PM Modi said India stands“firmly” in solidarity with the Gulf nation and strongly condemns any violation of its“sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

“We emphasised the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region through dialogue and diplomacy. I also conveyed my appreciation for his continued support and care for the Indian community in Qatar during this challenging time,” he said.

India has, however, remained silent on the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

