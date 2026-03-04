Holi Around The World: How Nepal, Mauritius, Pakistan And The US Mark Festival Of Colours

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated across the world with vibrant traditions. From Nepal and Mauritius to Pakistan, the US and the UK, communities mark the occasion with prayers, music, colour play and cultural events that reflect unity.

From South Asia to Europe, North America and Australia, Holi brings together people of different backgrounds in a shared expression of happiness and togetherness.

While its roots remain deeply embedded in Indian tradition and mythology, its universal message of renewal, positivity and harmony has helped it transcend geographical and cultural boundaries, making it one of the most widely recognised Indian festivals worldwide.

In Nepal, Holi is known as“Fagu Purnima” and is celebrated as a major national festival. The celebrations typically last for two days, beginning in the hilly regions, including the Kathmandu Valley, and followed by festivities in the Terai plains.

At the historic Kathmandu Durbar Square, a ceremonial bamboo pole called“Chir” is erected several days before Holi as part of traditional rituals. On the main day, people gather to throw colours, splash water, dance to festive music, and enjoy traditional sweets, creating a lively and joyous atmosphere.

In Mauritius, Holi is celebrated with deep cultural and religious devotion. With a significant population of Indian origin, the festival holds national importance and is observed with great enthusiasm.

Devotees sing traditional Bhojpuri folk songs known as“Chowtal” in temples and community centres. Along with playing with colours, families organise prayers, exchange sweets, and visit relatives, making Holi both a spiritual observance and a social celebration that strengthens community bonds.

In Bangladesh, Holi is celebrated mainly by the Hindu community. The festival is particularly vibrant in Dhaka and other regions with significant Hindu populations.

Devotees visit temples such as Dhakeshwari National Temple to offer special prayers and participate in cultural programmes. People apply coloured powders known as abir, sing devotional songs and distribute sweets. Although the celebrations are smaller in scale compared to India, they remain colourful, devotional and heartfelt.

In Pakistan, Holi is observed by the Hindu minority community, particularly in Sindh province. Cities such as Karachi and Hyderabad in Sindh witness temple gatherings and colour celebrations.

Special prayers are organised in temples, after which people celebrate by applying colours and exchanging sweets. In recent years, Holi events in Pakistan have also highlighted interfaith harmony and cultural unity, reflecting the broader message of the festival.

In the United States, Holi has expanded well beyond the Indian diaspora. Large scale Festival of Colors events are organised in cities such as New York, California and Texas.

One of the most well known celebrations takes place at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Utah, drawing thousands of participants from diverse communities. Universities across the country also host Holi themed events, making it a vibrant multicultural celebration.

South Africa, home to a large Indian origin population, celebrates Holi with religious ceremonies and vibrant community events, particularly in Durban. Devotional songs, cultural performances and colour play form an integral part of the festivities.

The United Kingdom celebrates Holi with lively public gatherings, Bollywood music and community fairs. Cities such as London and Leicester host open air colour festivals that attract people from various cultural backgrounds.

Organisations like ISKCON play an important role in conducting traditional rituals while also supporting modern community festivities.

In Australia, Holi has evolved into large music and cultural festivals in cities such as Sydney and Melbourne. These events often feature DJs, dance performances, food stalls and eco friendly colour celebrations, attracting participants from diverse communities.

In Canada, cities including Toronto and Vancouver celebrate Holi with temple prayers, cultural performances and public colour festivals. The strong South Asian community ensures that traditional customs such as Holika Dahan are also observed with devotion.