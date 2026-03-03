Tarkowski, Dewsbury-Hall Score As Everton Breeze Past Burnley

MENAFN - IANS) Liverpool, March 4 (IANS) Everton made it two wins from two on Tuesday evening, easing past Burnley with a comfortable 2-0 Premier League victory at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

David Moyes had challenged his team to replicate their outstanding away performances at their new ground – and the Blues did just that, finding a first-half lead when James Tarkowski – skippering the side – powered home a header from a James Garner set piece on 32 minutes.

Despite a dominant half, Everton had to wait until the 60-minute mark for their second, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall cleverly finishing from a well-worked Everton move in which Dwight McNeil – terrific on the night – had been integral.

Former Clarets defender James Tarkowski came back to haunt his old club, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was also on target for the Toffees in a dominant performance, as David Moyes' side claimed their first home win since 6 December 2025.

Tarkowski, who spent six-and-a-half years at Burnley, scored his first Premier League goal in over a year when he nodded home from James Garner's cross in the 32nd minute.

Dewsbury-Hall rounded off a neat move on the hour mark to seal a victory that boosted the Toffees' European hopes, with Idrissa Gueye going close to scoring a sensational third goal when he hit the crossbar.

Everton, who needed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to make a big save to preserve their clean sheet late on, remain eighth, but are within two points of the top six, while Burnley stay 19th and eight points from safety.

"Dwight's performance at Newcastle was very good. He built on that and took that into tonight's game, and we're seeing a much-improved Ili and Gana after they come back from the Africa Cup of Nations, and also Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall improving greatly because he's just beginning to get back to where he was before the hamstring injury," Everton boss David Moyes said.