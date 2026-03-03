UAE Residents Warned: Head To 'Safe Place', Do Not Film During Emergency Alerts

PUBLISHED: Wed 4 Mar 2026, 1:04 AM UPDATED: Wed 4 Mar 2026, 1:05 AM



By:

Haneen Dajani Sahim Salim



Share:







MENAFN - Khaleej Times) It has been noted that some residents leave their homes or stop their vehicles to record videos after receiving the alerts, says NCEMAAdd as a preferredsource on Google

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday warned residents not to leave their homes or stop their vehicles to film or record when a warning alert is issued, saying it has been noted that some members of the public have been doing so.

In a post on X, the authority said:“Alert for your safety - do not exit to film or record. Proceed immediately to a safe place and remain until the all-clear.”

Recommended For You Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes Iran's Gerash amid escalating Israeli-US attacks

In the accompanying advisory, NCEMA said it had observed that some individuals leave their homes or places of residence - or even stop their cars - to record videos when alerts are received.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“The warning is issued for your safety,” the authority said, stressing that residents must comply by heading to a safe place and taking shelter there until an official“all clear” alert is issued for the area.

It clarified that motorists should continue to their intended destination and, upon arrival, proceed to the nearest safe place rather than stopping on roads to observe or record incidents.

“Violating these instructions will subject you to legal accountability,” the authority added, urging the public to cooperate to ensure their own protection.

The advisory comes as earlier waves of Iranian missile interceptions triggered nationwide emergency alerts, during which authorities reassured millions of residents that the situation remained under control and urged them to rely only on official sources.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesperson of NCEMA, clarified what constitutes a“safe place” and how residents should respond when an alert is received.

A“safe place”, he explained, means moving indoors and away from windows and glass.

“If you are at home and receive an alert, move to an interior corner of the house or near the stairwell, away from windows and doors, to avoid potential debris or fragments,” he said.

“If you are outdoors, try to enter a building immediately. Do not follow the sound of any incident or gather to watch. Stay away and move to safety.”

He emphasised that while safety instructions must be followed strictly, daily life should continue as normally as possible.

“It is important to us that everyone in this country feels reassured and comfortable. This aggression should not affect our daily lives,” he said.

Dr Al Dhaheri noted that many outdoor activities are still taking place - even more so than indoor events - describing this as a positive indicator of stability.

Addressing questions about precautionary closures - including the temporary suspension of activities at venues such as Zayed Sports City and the postponement of some corporate social events - he said those measures were taken initially to assess potential impact.

“Air traffic has already resumed, which was the more challenging aspect,” he said.

Sports events and Ramadan tournaments have continued and were not halted, he added, noting that life is expected to fully return to normal in the coming days.

“The armed forces are carrying out their role, and internally we must continue living normally,” he said.



'Situation under control': UAE security ensures normal life, protects all citizens, residents UAE details response after Iranian missile attack as one death confirmed, flights suspended

ALSO READ