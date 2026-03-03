Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ministry Of Defence Unveils Summary Of Total Attacks Since Start Of Iranian Aggression

2026-03-03 11:18:19
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Defence unveiled a summary of the total attacks since the start of the Iranian aggression, confirming the detection of a number of aerial and missile targets and the successful interception of most of them.

The Ministry confirmed the successful interception of two SU-24 fighters, three cruise missiles, 98 ballistic missiles out of 101, and 24 drones out of 39 emphasized that the Qatar Armed Forces possess full capabilities resources to safeguard and defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country and to respond firmly to any external threat.

Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
