Ministry Of Defence Unveils Summary Of Total Attacks Since Start Of Iranian Aggression

The Ministry confirmed the successful interception of two SU-24 fighters, three cruise missiles, 98 ballistic missiles out of 101, and 24 drones out of 39 emphasized that the Qatar Armed Forces possess full capabilities resources to safeguard and defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country and to respond firmly to any external threat.

