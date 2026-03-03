403
Speaker Of Italy's Chamber Of Deputies Expresses Solidarity With Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Lorenzo Fontana, has expressed his country's solidarity with Qatar over ongoing Iranian missile and drone attacks a message to HE Shura Council Speaker Hassan Abdullah Al Ghanim, Fontana conveyed Italy's support for the Qatar and its people. He said that in "these difficult hours", Italy was following developments with deep concern and wished to express its clear and sincere sympathy with the "friendly State of Qatar".He stressed Italy's firm belief that dialogue, respect for international law and coordinated international efforts remain essential pillars in diplomatic attempts to de-escalate tensions also praised the depth of cooperation between Qatar and Italy, noting that this had been evident during his recent visit to Doha, where he held meetings reflecting the strong ties and mutual friendship between the two countries further commended the dynamism and effectiveness of Qatar and its institutions, saying this made it "all the more necessary to express our deep sympathy with you".He concluded by reaffirming the solidarity of the Italian Chamber of Deputies with Qatar and its commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at preserving peace, security and stability in the region.
