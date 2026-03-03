Qatar Urges Citizens Abroad To Register With Foreign Ministry Amid Ongoing Tensions
The ministry said its app is available for iOS and Android through the following links:
MoFA also advised Qataris who are unable to transport or in need of consular services, to reach diplomatic missions of the State of Qatar in the countries where they are staying, as well as to follow the instructions and guidelines of the local authorities.
In desperate and emergency situations, the ministry urged citizens to contact the diplomatic missions of the State of Qatar through the designated phone numbers or to call the Department of Operations at the MoFA at: 0097440111000, 0097440111140, 0097440111104.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment