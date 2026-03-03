Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Urges Citizens Abroad To Register With Foreign Ministry Amid Ongoing Tensions

2026-03-03 11:18:19
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has urged Qataris currently abroad to download its official app and register their details to ease communication in emergency situations.

The ministry said its app is available for iOS and Android through the following links:

MoFA also advised Qataris who are unable to transport or in need of consular services, to reach diplomatic missions of the State of Qatar in the countries where they are staying, as well as to follow the instructions and guidelines of the local authorities.

In desperate and emergency situations, the ministry urged citizens to contact the diplomatic missions of the State of Qatar through the designated phone numbers or to call the Department of Operations at the MoFA at: 0097440111000, 0097440111140, 0097440111104.

Gulf Times

