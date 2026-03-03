Trump Orders Federal Agencies To Stop Using AI Tools From Anthropic

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) President Donald Trump has ordered federal departments to halt the use of AI tools developed by Anthropic, escalating a dispute between the White House and the fast-growing technology firm.

Major technology developers like D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) could be concerned by...

