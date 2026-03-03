Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Arrests Suspects Linked To Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Uncovers Espionage And Sabotage Plans


2026-03-03 11:02:25
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Amid ongoing investigations by Qatar's State Security officials, the suspects confessed to their links with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and stated that they had been assigned to conduct espionage and subversion missions, alongside three others who were tasked with carrying out sabotage activities and trained in the use of drones also found in their possession the locations and coordinates of sensitive facilities and installations, along with communication devices and technological equipment.

