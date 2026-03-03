403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Arrests Suspects Linked To Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Uncovers Espionage And Sabotage Plans
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Amid ongoing investigations by Qatar's State Security officials, the suspects confessed to their links with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and stated that they had been assigned to conduct espionage and subversion missions, alongside three others who were tasked with carrying out sabotage activities and trained in the use of drones also found in their possession the locations and coordinates of sensitive facilities and installations, along with communication devices and technological equipment.Iranian Revolutionary Guard espionage drones
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment