Parvis Provides Clarifying Statements On Proposed Acquisition Of Richmond Global Wealth

March 03, 2026 9:28 PM EST | Source: Parvis Invest Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-enabled platform for private real estate and alternative investments, is issuing this news release to clarify and supplement the news release issued on February 19, 2026 (the "Original Release") regarding the proposed acquisition of Richmond Global Wealth Inc. ("RGW"). The current release should be read in conjunction with the Original Release.

Non-Arm's Length/Related Party Nature of the Transaction

The Original Release did not disclose that the proposed acquisition constitutes a Non-Arm's Length Transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies and a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").

Specifically, RGW operates under the Bluestar Equity Inc. ("Bluestar Equity") umbrella. Mr. Noah Murad, a director of Parvis, indirectly controls and/or holds an ownership interest in RGW through Bluestar Equity Inc. As a result, Mr. Murad is considered a "Non-Arm's Length Party" in relation to Parvis, as that term is defined under TSXV Policy 1.1, and a "related party" as defined under MI 61-101. The transaction is therefore subject to the protections and requirements applicable to related party transactions under applicable securities laws and TSXV policies.

The Company confirms that, given the non-arm's length nature of the transaction, Mr. Murad and any other Non-Arm's Length Parties and their respective associates and affiliates will be excluded from voting on the resolution to approve the transaction.

Disinterested Shareholder Approval Required

The Original Release stated that closing of the transaction is subject to "receipt of shareholder approval." The Company wishes to clarify that the required shareholder approval must be disinterested shareholder approval, meaning approval by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders of Parvis, excluding votes attached to shares beneficially owned or controlled by Mr. Noah Murad, Bluestar Equity Inc., and any other Non-Arm's Length Parties, and their respective associates and affiliates, in accordance with TSXV policies and MI 61-101.

Unchanged Terms

All other terms and conditions of the transaction as described in the Original Release remain unchanged. The transaction remains subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, in addition to the disinterested shareholder approval described herein.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit and SEDAR+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: execution and integration of the purchased entity; and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

