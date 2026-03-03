FIR Against J&K MP Aga Mehdi, Ex-Mayor Junaid Mattu For Circulating 'Misleading' Content Online

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, March 4 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district said on Wednesday that they have registered an FIR against MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and former mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu, for 'circulating misleading content online'.

Police said here,“Acting on credible inputs regarding the circulation of false, fabricated, and misleading content across Digital and Social media platforms with the intent to create fear, disturb public order, and incite unlawful activities, Srinagar Police have registered cases against Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and Junaid Azim Mattu in connection with the matter."

“The content in question, prima facie, reflects the dissemination of Distorted Narratives and unverified information capable of causing Public unrest and societal disharmony," said the statement.

The police said that such "deliberate attempts to spread misinformation pose a serious threat to peace, security, and overall stability".

“Accordingly, FIR No. 02/2026 and FIR No. 03/2026 have been registered under Sections 197(1)(d) and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Cyber Police Station, Srinagar. Investigation into both cases has been initiated and is underway," the statement mentioned further.

“Srinagar Police reiterates its firm commitment to maintaining Public peace and law & order. Citizens are advised to verify information through official and credible sources before sharing content online and to refrain from circulating unverified material that may disturb communal harmony or Public order. Further legal action shall follow as warranted under law,” the police said.

Police had warned people to refrain from uploading provocative content on social media that has the potential to cause law and order problems.

They also said that many people had been identified as being involved in spreading false, fabricated, and misleading information that has the potential of disturbing peace and tranquility in the union territory.

Meanwhile, authorities have decided to continue restrictions across the Kashmir Valley for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

All schools, colleges, and universities in the Valley will remain closed till March 7. Exams scheduled for the day have also been postponed by the Kashmir University.