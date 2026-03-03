Award-Winning Tiny Home Book Helps Australians Live Bigger With Less:“The Teeny Tiny Guide To Living Big In A Small Space”

The Teeny Tiny Guide to Living Big in a Small Space by David Antonacci has been named a Literary Titan Book Award winner, recognising its practical, reader-friendly approach to tiny home living and intentional lifestyle design.

Created for first-time buyers, downsizers, and anyone feeling weighed down by rising costs and clutter, the book offers a grounded roadmap for living with more freedom and clarity by making space, money, and lifestyle choices more deliberate. From understanding the“why” behind the tiny home movement to navigating buying considerations and designing for everyday comfort, The Teeny Tiny Guide to Living Big in a Small Space combines real-life insight with clear, step-by-step guidance.

In its review, Literary Titan praised the book as“warm and practical,” highlighting its approachable tone, honest discussion of the realities of downsizing, and helpful guidance on budgeting, floor plans, organisation, natural light, and using vertical space. The review also noted the book's deeper message, describing it as more than a how-to guide because it reflects“resetting a life” and the transformation that can come from living with intention.

Antonacci, who has spent years helping people understand what truly matters when transitioning to a tiny home, says the movement resonated with him because it solves a modern problem many Australians know too well: doing everything“right” and still feeling stuck.“The size of the house kept growing, but freedom kept shrinking,” he explains.“Tiny homes flipped that equation. This book isn't about living small. It's about living deliberately.”

A key theme of the book is responsible decision-making, especially for first-time buyers. Antonacci challenges the misconception that tiny homes are“lesser” or only temporary, emphasising that a well-designed tiny or modular home can be a compliant, permanent residence when built to proper standards. He outlines the most common buyer pitfalls, including prioritising price over compliance, not checking land and council requirements early enough, underestimating layout, and assuming all builders offer the same level of engineering and long-term liveability.

Discover why The Teeny Tiny Guide to Living Big in a Small Space is being recognised for its honest, practical guidance and heart-led approach to intentional living. Get the book and explore Teeny Tiny Homes at:.

The Teeny Tiny Guide to Living Big in a Small Space is designed to help readers make confident choices, whether they plan to move into a tiny home or simply want to reduce financial and mental clutter. The book encourages readers to ask better questions about what they use, what adds value, and what is simply taking up space, both physically and mentally.

The book aligns with the mission of Teeny Tiny Homes, which is proudly 100% Australian Made and Owned, with homes locally designed and built for Australian living. Teeny Tiny Homes designs and builds exclusively in Australia, with a focus on understanding local climate conditions, compliance standards, and the lifestyle needs of Australian homeowners. Customers invest in local craftsmanship, ethical sourcing, and a team that builds with the realities of Australian living in mind.

About the Author

David Antonacci is the author of The Teeny Tiny Guide to Living Big in a Small Space and a leading voice in practical, compliance-aware tiny home living. With a focus on helping everyday people reduce financial pressure and design homes that support real life, he brings a clear, grounded approach to decision-making, layout, and liveability in small spaces. His work centres on simplifying the path to intentional living by translating complex topics like budgeting, council considerations, and smart design into accessible, actionable guidance. Through his writing and industry insight, Antonacci empowers readers to take control of their space, their costs, and the way they want to live.