Traumatic Brain Injury Survivor Lori Tsugawa Raises National Awareness About TBI Recovery Through Samurai Principles Of Resilience

Author and TEDx Speaker Uses Personal Experience and Japanese Bushido Philosophy to Help Others Navigate Life After Brain Injury

As Brain Injury Awareness Month in March highlights the importance of prevention, education and recovery, traumatic brain injury survivor Lori Tsugawa is urging greater national attention to the debilitating emotional and cognitive effects of TBI.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that millions of Americans sustain traumatic brain injuries each year. For many survivors, the most difficult challenges begin after the initial medical crisis has passed. Memory impairment, concentration difficulties, fatigue, mood instability and loss of professional identity can endure for months or years, often accompanied by heightened stress, depression and confusion.

Tsugawa experienced this reality firsthand after a life altering traumatic brain injury affected her cognitive function and professional identity in 2005 and 2007.

“Traumatic brain injury recovery is often invisible,” Tsugawa said.“Survivors may look fine on the outside while fighting daily mental and emotional battles. Awareness means understanding the long-term journey to healing.”

Determined not to be defined by her diagnosis, Tsugawa turned to her Japanese heritage and the Samurai code of Bushido. Rooted in courage, integrity and discipline, these principles became the framework for rebuilding her confidence and rediscovering her purpose.

Bringing Attention to the Invisible Struggles of TBI

While some individuals recover physically, many continue to face ongoing challenges that impact both personal and professional life. Tsugawa is using her platform during Brain Injury Awareness Month to address:

. The emotional and psychological impact of traumatic brain injury. The importance of resilience training during TBI recovery. Leadership and identity rebuilding after cognitive trauma. Mental strength development for survivors and caregivers. Community awareness and long-term support for brain injury survivors

Lori's message emphasizes that traumatic brain injury recovery may be challenging. It's often not linear and that survivors need encouragement, practical tools and empowering narratives that restore confidence rather than reinforce limitation. She also stresses that overcoming the stigma associated with brain trauma is essential to advancing meaningful awareness and ongoing support.

As the author of Let the Samurai Be Your Guide and a two-time TEDx speaker, Tsugawa shares her message through keynote speaking, coaching and community events focused on resilience, identity rebuilding and purpose after adversity.

“Awareness is not just about statistics,” she said.“It is about restoring dignity and possibility to those rebuilding their lives.”

Tsugawa shares her traumatic brain injury recovery story in her video,“My Story,” available here:

Video Link:

To learn more about Lori Tsugawa or inquire about speaking engagements, visit: