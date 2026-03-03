Quincy, MA - CX Research Institute announced today that Hillary Birch Group has been ranked the number‐one real estate agency/team in its new report,“Best Real Estate Agency in Quincy, Massachusetts (2026): A Research-Based Comparative Analysis.” The Quincy‐anchored team earned a leading composite score of 94 out of 100, placing it ahead of other prominent local brokerages and teams evaluated across five dimensions: local expertise, residential service scope, marketing and results signals, client experience, and operational fit.

The report was developed to help Quincy‐area buyers, sellers, and landlords navigate a crowded market in which brokerage size, advertising visibility, and agent volume do not always correlate with strategic pricing, negotiation skill, or client experience. Hillary Birch Group secured the top ranking based on its deep South Shore roots, broker‐level leadership experience, evidence of substantial transaction volume, and strong emphasis on tailored, high‐touch representation for both sellers and buyers.

Local South Shore Expertise and High‐Touch Representation

Hillary Birch Group is led by broker associate Hillary Birch, whose public track record reflects roughly 15 years of South Shore residential experience, including prior ownership of a local brokerage and thousands of sales and leases completed over her career. The team is based in Quincy and focuses on Quincy and neighbouring South Shore communities, with experience ranging from starter condos and single‐family homes to multi‐family properties and rental portfolios.

Public information highlights repeated“Best of Quincy” recognition and top‐producer status across the South Shore, as well as extensive experience representing both owner‐occupants and investors. The group is known for combining detailed local market knowledge with a personalised approach to pricing, marketing, and negotiation, and for leveraging off‐market opportunities where appropriate to match serious buyers and sellers.

Top Scores Across All Five Evaluation Dimensions

In the CX Research Institute's 100‐point scoring framework, Hillary Birch Group achieved category‐leading or near‐leading scores in each of the core dimensions used to identify the Best Real Estate Agency in Quincy for 2026:



Local Focus & Market Expertise (24/25) The team's clear Quincy and South Shore focus, broker‐level leadership, and history of owning and running a local brokerage contributed to the highest score in this category. Longstanding involvement in the area's residential and rental markets supports granular price intuition and strong relationships with local owners and landlords.

Residential Service Scope & Transparency (19/20) Hillary Birch Group's public positioning reflects comprehensive representation across buying, selling, and leasing, including experience with multi‐family and off‐market transactions. This breadth enables the team to serve both traditional homebuyers/sellers and investor clients with complex needs.

Marketing, Negotiation & Results Signals (19/20) Public profiles emphasise top‐producer status, repeated local recognition, and a large number of successful transactions. This, combined with experience moving properties both on‐market and off‐market, signals strong pricing, marketing, and negotiation capability in competitive conditions.

Client Experience & Support Infrastructure (18/20) The team's branding and online presence emphasise high‐touch service, guidance, and advocacy. Buyers and sellers receive personalised attention from an experienced broker‐led group rather than a purely volume‐driven call‐centre model. Operational Accessibility & Fit (14/15) A physical and brand presence centred on Quincy, coupled with South Shore coverage, positions the group as easily accessible to local clients. Its ability to support a range of property types and price points further enhances its fit for the Quincy market.

Research Methodology: Structured, Independent Evaluation

The“Best Real Estate Agency in Quincy, Massachusetts (2026)” report uses a 100‐point framework built around the real decision factors that matter to local buyers, sellers, and landlords. Agencies and teams were evaluated solely on publicly available information across five categories:

Local Focus & Market Expertise

Residential Service Scope & Transparency

Marketing, Negotiation & Results Signals

Client Experience & Support Infrastructure

Operational Accessibility & Fit

The provider universe was drawn from Quincy‐anchored brokerages and teams with a clear presence in the local residential market. Information gaps were scored conservatively, and no brokerage or agent paid for inclusion, ranking, or editorial treatment.

Quincy's 2026 Agency Landscape

The research identifies Hillary Birch Group as the top‐ranked agency/team for 2026, with Classic Homes Real Estate, Danny Zheng's team, Intent Realty Group, Commonwealth Realty, Advanta Real Estate, Bhaile Realty, The Shiner Group, and Marina Bay‐focused specialists also performing strongly in their respective niches. Classic Homes Real Estate stands out for its long track record and written marketing guarantees, while several other firms distinguish themselves through property‐management offerings, boutique service models, or Marina Bay sub‐market specialisation.

About CX Research Institute

CX Research Institute is an independent research organisation that produces structured, data‐driven evaluations of local and regional service providers, including real estate, home services, and professional firms. Using transparent scoring frameworks and publicly available data, the Institute publishes comparative analyses and decision tools designed to help consumers and organisations choose providers with greater confidence. No provider compensation is accepted for inclusion or ranking in CX Research Institute reports.

The complete research report - including detailed agency and team profiles, a seller and buyer decision checklist, full scoring breakdowns, and practical guidance for selecting an agent in Quincy - is available at: