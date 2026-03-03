Ocular Hypertension Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Potential With Active Contributions From 50+ Key Companies Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Ocular Hypertension Pipeline Insight, 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in Ocular Hypertension pipeline landscape. It covers the Ocular Hypertension pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Ocular Hypertension pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In January 2026- Laboratoires Thea conducted a study is to compare the ocular hypotensive efficacy and safety of two concentrations of T4090 (Kinezodianone R HCl 0.2% and 0.3%) ophthalmic solution with Rhopressa® ophthalmic solution.

In January 2026- Alcon Research initiated a phase III study will be double-masked, so neither the researcher nor the participant will know which eye drop was administered. The expected individual duration of participation is approximately 3 months.

DelveInsight's Ocular Hypertension pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Ocular Hypertension treatment.

The leading Ocular Hypertension Companies such as Santen Pharmaceutical, Nicox Ophthalmics, Inc., Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Qlaris Bio, Inc., Ripple Therapeutics, Laboratoires Thea, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Otsuka Beijing Research Institute, Alcon Research, AbbVie, Glaukos Corporation, MediPrint Ophthalmics, Ocuphire Pharma and others. Promising Ocular Hypertension Pipeline Therapies such as NCX 470, Nyxol, Sepetaprost(DE-126/ONO-9054/STN1012600 ), LL-BMT1, PDP-716, V-GL1, NCX 470, Kinezodianone R hydrochloride, G2-TR intraocular implant containing travoprost, H-1337, AGN-193408 SR, Latanoprost ophthalmic solution, OTX-TIC, PER-001, and others.

Ocular Hypertension Emerging Drugs Profile

Sepetaprost: Santen Pharmaceutical

Sepetaprost (STN1012600) is a dual agonist of the FP and EP3 receptors, using as its active ingredient sepetaprost, a compound originally developed and manufactured by Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. STN1012600 is a prostaglandin derivative for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension that contains 0.002% sepetaprost and has a novel mechanism of action for lowering intraocular pressure. It works by selectively binding to both the FP and EP3 receptors in the eye, promoting increased aqueous humor outflow through both the uveoscleral and trabecular pathways. This dual action helps to lower intraocular pressure more effectively. By targeting these specific receptors, STN1012600 may offer improved efficacy with fewer side effects compared to traditional treatments. Currently, the drug is in Preregistration stage of its development for the treatment of Ocular Hypertension.

NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics, Inc.

NCX 470 is a novel nitric oxide (NO)-donating bimatoprost eye drop that leverages the potent intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering effects of NO and prostaglandin analogs (PGAs). NCX 470 incorporates Nicox's proprietary NO-donating research platform and bimatoprost in a single molecule. NCX 470 is designed to release bimatoprost and NO into the eye to lower IOP by two different pathways in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. NO is a well-known small, naturally occurring signaling molecule that plays a key role in the regulation of IOP through activation of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC). NO brings additional IOP-lowering efficacy by enhancing aqueous humor drainage from the eye via a different mechanism of action to that of PGAs. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Ocular Hypertension.

QLS-111: Qlaris Bio, Inc.

QLS-111 is a novel formulation developed by Qlaris Bio that utilizes an ATP-sensitive potassium (KATP) channel modulator platform to effectively lower intraocular pressure (IOP). Its mechanism of action involves relaxing the vascular and vascular-like tissues located distal to the trabecular meshwork, which leads to a reduction in distal outflow resistance. By enhancing the outflow of aqueous humor, QLS-111 simultaneously lowers episcleral venous pressure (EVP), a critical factor that contributes significantly to IOP. This dual action not only helps to alleviate the pressure within the eye but also addresses an often-overlooked component of IOP regulation, potentially offering a more comprehensive approach to managing conditions such as glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Ocular Hypertension.

H-1337: Allysta Pharmaceuticals

H-1337 is an advanced multi-kinase inhibitor under development for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension, designed to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) through a novel mechanism of action. This compound primarily inhibits leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2), a serine/threonine kinase that plays a vital role in regulating the cytoskeletal dynamics of trabecular meshwork cells. By inhibiting LRRK2, H-1337 promotes the depolymerization of microtubules within these cells, leading to structural changes that enhance aqueous humor drainage through the trabecular meshwork and Schlemm's canal. Additionally, H-1337 also exhibits secondary activity as a Rho-associated protein kinase (ROCK) inhibitor, further contributing to its efficacy in reducing IOP. This dual-action approach not only addresses the primary challenge of elevated IOP in glaucoma patients but also positions H-1337 as a promising candidate for improving overall ocular health. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Ocular Hypertension.

RTC-1119: Ripple Therapeutics

RTC-1119 is an innovative intracameral implant developed by Ripple Therapeutics for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma. This formulation utilizes a unique prodrug of latanoprost acid, designed to provide sustained release of the active drug through a surface erosion mechanism. The implant is engineered to dissolve gradually, allowing for controlled and predictable drug delivery over an extended period, typically exceeding six months. By enhancing the outflow of aqueous humor and reducing intraocular pressure (IOP), RTC-1119 aims to improve patient compliance and therapeutic outcomes in managing glaucoma. The absence of polymers in its composition further minimizes potential inflammatory responses, making RTC-1119 a promising candidate in the evolving landscape of glaucoma therapies. Currently, the drug is in Preclinical stage of its development for the treatment of Ocular Hypertension.

The Ocular Hypertension Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Ocular Hypertension with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Ocular Hypertension Treatment.

Ocular Hypertension Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Ocular Hypertension Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Ocular Hypertension market.

Ocular Hypertension Companies

Santen Pharmaceutical, Nicox Ophthalmics, Inc., Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Qlaris Bio, Inc., Ripple Therapeutics, Laboratoires Thea, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Otsuka Beijing Research Institute, Alcon Research, AbbVie, Glaukos Corporation, MediPrint Ophthalmics, Ocuphire Pharma and others.

Ocular Hypertension pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Ocular Hypertension Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Scope of the Ocular Hypertension Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Ocular Hypertension Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Ocular Hypertension Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryOcular Hypertension: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentOcular Hypertension– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Preregistration)Sepetaprost: Santen PharmaceuticalMid Stage Products (Phase II)QLS-101: Qlaris BioEarly Stage Products (Phase I/II)Drug name: Company namePreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsRTC-1119: Ripple TherapeuticsInactive ProductsOcular Hypertension Key CompaniesOcular Hypertension Key ProductsOcular Hypertension- Unmet NeedsOcular Hypertension- Market Drivers and BarriersOcular Hypertension- Future Perspectives and ConclusionOcular Hypertension Analyst ViewsOcular Hypertension Key CompaniesAppendix

