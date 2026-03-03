Osteoarthritis Clinical Trial Pipeline Expands As 100+ Companies Driving Innovation In The Therapeutics Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Osteoarthritis Pipeline Insights 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 110+ pipeline drugs in Osteoarthritis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On March 02, 2026- Eli Lilly and Company initiated a phase 3 Study to Investigate the Efficacy and Safety of Orforglipron Once Daily in Participants Who Have Obesity or Overweight and Osteoarthritis of the Knee: A Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Parallel-Arm, Placebo-Controlled Trial

DelveInsight's Osteoarthritis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 110+ pipeline therapies for Osteoarthritis treatment.

The leading Osteoarthritis Companies such as Biosplice Therapeutics, Cynata Therapeutics, Bone Therapeutics S.A, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Techfields Pharma, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Asahi Kasei Pharma, Taiwan Bio Therapeutics, OliPass Corporation, Bioventus, Medipost, LG Chem, ICM Biotech, Cells for Cells SA, GWOXI Stem Cell Applied Technology, UnicoCell Biomed, Magellan Biologicals, Levicept, Arthrogen, Personalized Stem Cells, Peptinov, Orient Europharma, ZYUS Life Sciences, Lubris Biopharma, Saol Therapeutics, Ageless Biotech, Synartro AB, Plakous Therapeutics, Ribomic, Meluha Therapeutics and others. Promising Osteoarthritis Pipeline Therapies such as MK0663, Etoricoxib, Diacerein, Celecoxib, RTX-GRT7039, Naproxcinod, Naproxen, LY3857210, LY3556050, LY3016859, Ibuprofen, Voltaren® Gel, Gevokizumab and others.

Osteoarthritis Overview

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of arthritis. Some people call it degenerative joint disease or“wear and tear” arthritis. It occurs most frequently in the hands, hips, and knees. With OA, the cartilage within a joint begins to break down and the underlying bone begins to change. These changes usually develop slowly and get worse over time. OA can cause pain, stiffness, and swelling. In some cases it also causes reduced function and disability; some people are no longer able to do daily tasks or work. Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis, characterized by the gradual breakdown of cartilage in joints, leading to pain, stiffness, and swelling. Symptoms often include joint pain that worsens with activity and improves with rest, stiffness lasting less than 30 minutes after inactivity, and a sensation of joint instability or looseness. Affected joints may also produce a grinding or creaking sound during movement, and swelling can occur, particularly after prolonged use.

Osteoarthritis Emerging Drugs Profile

Lorecivivint: Biosplice Therapeutics

Lorecivivint (SM04690) is a small-molecule CLK/DYRK1A inhibitor that modulates Wnt and inflammatory pathways and is in development as a potential disease-modifying osteoarthritis drug. Vehicle-controlled preclinical data suggest that lorecivivint has a dual mechanism of action with three potential effects on joint health: reduction of inflammation, slowing of cartilage breakdown, and generation of cartilage. The drug is currently in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat the patients suffering from osteoarthritis.

EP-104IAR: Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia's lead product candidate, EP-104IAR, is designed to meet the significant unmet medical need and market demand for long-lasting disease relief in multiple indications benefitting from highly localized and longer delivery of corticosteroids. The lead indication is for pain relief in knee OA. EP-104IAR is designed to prolong the duration of pain relief with fewer unwanted side effects. It encapsulates a highly potent corticosteroid (fluticasone propionate) within a microns-thin polymer membrane, part of Eupraxia's patented technology platform. Injected into the knee, EP-104IAR is designed to diffuse the corticosteroid slowly into the knee joint providing local therapeutic concentrations for up to six months. This has the potential dual advantage of providing longer duration of pain relief with fewer systemic side effects. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of OA.

DFV890: Novartis

DFV890 is a small molecule, NOD-like receptor protein 3 (NLRP3) antagonist being developed by Novartis for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions. It is currently being evaluated in several phase I and II clinical trials, including studies in myeloid diseases, knee osteoarthritis, COVID-19, and cardiovascular disease. DFV890 works by inhibiting the NLRP3 protein, which plays a key role in the activation of the inflammatory response. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of OA.

4P004: 4P-Pharma

4P004 is a GLP-1 analog, a potential first-in-class disease modifier drug for osteoarthritis (DMOAD), showing anti-inflammatory, anti-catabolic and anabolic properties. 4P004 was developed in collaboration with the team of Prof. Francis Berenbaum and SATT Lutech. 4P004 is owned by 4P-Pharma's SPV – 4Moving Biotech. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of OA.

GNSC 001: Genascence

GNSC-001 is a genetic medicine – a recombinant adeno-associated viral vector expressing an optimized form of IL-1Ra, a naturally occurring protein that blocks interleukin-1 (IL-1) signaling. IL-1 is considered one of the key mediators involved in the pathogenesis of OA, causing inflammation, joint pain, as well as cartilage destruction. GNSC-001 is designed to offer long-term, sustained inhibition of IL-1 following a single injection into the affected joint. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of OA.

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Osteoarthritis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Osteoarthritis Treatment.

Osteoarthritis Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Osteoarthritis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Osteoarthritis market.

Osteoarthritis Companies

Osteoarthritis Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Osteoarthritis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Coverage- Global

Osteoarthritis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Osteoarthritis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

IntroductionExecutive SummaryOsteoarthritis: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentOsteoarthritis– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Lorecivivint: Biosplice TherapeuticsMid Stage Products (Phase II)EP-104IAR: Eupraxia PharmaceuticalsEarly Stage Products (Phase I)GNSC 001: GenascencePreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameInactive ProductsOsteoarthritis Key CompaniesOsteoarthritis Key ProductsOsteoarthritis- Unmet NeedsOsteoarthritis- Market Drivers and BarriersOsteoarthritis- Future Perspectives and ConclusionOsteoarthritis Analyst ViewsOsteoarthritis Key CompaniesAppendix

