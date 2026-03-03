Charissa Ong Ty Didn't Wait For Doors To Open, She Built The House Herself

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Charissa Ong Tse Ying"Malaysian author and independent publisher Charissa Ong Tse Ying breaks into the U.S. market with her 2025 best-selling sci-fi novel Pseudo-Immortals. Founder of Penwings Publishing, she has sold over 60,000 books internationally after overcoming traditional publishing rejection. A PlayStation Malaysia production manager by day, she now expands her literary impact globally with a bold transition from poetry to light science fiction.

Malaysian Author and Publisher Charissa Ong Tse Ying Breaks Into the U.S. Market with Best-Selling Sci-Fi Novel Pseudo-Immortals

Charissa Ong Tse Ying Production Manager at PlayStation Malaysia by day, best-selling author and independent publisher by passion is making waves in the United States literary market. Once rejected by traditional publishers, she founded Penwings Publishing in 2016 at just 24 years old, went on to sell over 60,000 books internationally, and has now expanded her reach with Pseudo-Immortals: A Sci-Fi Novel (2025 ), her bold debut into light science fiction.

It sounds almost fictional: a self-described book hater who became a best-selling author, then built her own publishing house after being turned away by the industry. Yet for Charissa, this is simply her origin story. Her debut collection,

Midnight Monologues: Poetry and Short Stories, a deeply personal exploration of loss, discovery, hope, and short fiction reached No. 1 Best-seller status and was named a finalist at the 2017 International Book Awards in both Poetry and Cover Design. The book, structured across four parts: Lost, Found, Hope, and Short Stories, was crafted to stir emotion in the most efficient way: through short, melodious writing designed for a generation of shorter attention spans. It remains one of her most celebrated works.

She followed that success with four additional best-selling titles: Daylight Dialogues: Poetry and Short Stories, Poetry and Short Stories: A Practice Book a non-fiction award-winner), What Does Your Name Mean?, and My Medicine: Poetry and Short Stories (2023 Best-Seller) cementing her as one of Malaysia's most prolific independent English-language authors.

With Pseudo-Immortals: A Sci-Fi Novel, Charissa pivots from poetry to light sci-fi a genre dominated by male voices, and one where very few Malaysian authors have made a meaningful international mark. Drawing from her professional background in technology, spanning Gaming, Generative AI, Fintech (Boost eWallet), MedTech, and Crypto, she brings a rare authenticity and technical fluency to her fiction. The novel is already a 2025 Best-Seller and available on Amazon Kindle and in print.

"She turned heartbreak into handwriting, and thousands listened. Now, she's turning code into cosmos."

Beyond publishing, Charissa leads a team of 12 creatives at PlayStation Malaysia and is an active educator, mentor, and consultant across industries. Recognized as a Top 10 Outstanding Creative Youth (2025) and featured in Tatler's Front and Female (2024) and Aesop's Women's Library (2023 & 2024), she is a multi-disciplinary creative who has built workshops and educational modules suitable for all ages. Her mission remains unchanged: to inspire a love of reading and writing across all generations.



Pseudo-Immortals: A Sci-Fi Novel (2025 Best-Seller):

Midnight Monologues: Poetry and Short Stories: Explore and purchase Charissa's complete collection directly from her Amazon Author Central page at amazon/author/charissaongty.

About Penwings Publishing

Founded in 2016 by Charissa Ong Tse Ying, Penwings Publishing is an independent publishing house based in Malaysia with over 60,000 books sold internationally. The house champions diverse voices and is dedicated to growing the culture of reading and writing across generations.

Visit for the full catalog.