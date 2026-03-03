Arteris Network-On-Chip Technology Achieves Deployment Milestone Of 4 Billion Chips And Chiplets Globally

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arteris network-on-chip interconnect IP ships in production silicon at accelerating scale across the globe in AI-driven applications including automotive, enterprise computing, consumer electronics, and industrial.

SHANGHAI, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of semiconductor technology for accelerating innovation in the AI era, announced that its technology has shipped in more than 4 billion devices globally, signifying important growth in enabling the underlying data movement for AI-era chips and chiplets.

While Arteris system IP has long been deployed in high-volume devices, from automotive systems to consumer devices, recent growth has been driven by increased adoption in AI-enabled systems, where Arteris technology is particularly suited for rising compute density, energy efficiency requirements, chiplet integration, and ever-growing system complexity. Production deployment volumes continue to rise across all segments, driving corresponding growth in the Arteris variable royalty revenue stream and extending beyond the company's historical average annual growth rate of approximately 20 percent.

“While overall SoC shipments are in the tens of billions annually, high-end, complex SoCs used in advanced compute, automotive, and AI data-intensive applications number in the low billions range today,” said Rich Wawrzyniak, principal analyst at the SHD Group.“Arteris pioneered network-on-chip IP, now a necessary system IP technology for today's complex semiconductor designs. As the first company to commercialize NoC solutions, they built a strong early market lead and continue to expand their portfolio to address the industry's escalating design challenges.”

The rapidly rising demand for high-performance compute, energy efficiency, and safety and security is accelerating the shift toward complex, multi-die architectures. Arteris network-on-chip technology is proven to address the associated interconnect needs, resulting in design wins that translate into volume deployments.

“Reaching more than 4 billion deployed chips and chiplets globally is not just a volume milestone, but a reflection of how essential data movement has become to modern system design across all regions worldwide,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris.“As AI systems grow larger, more distributed, and more heterogeneous, the data movement enabled by the interconnect architecture is now as foundational as compute and memory. We're proud to see Arteris technology at the heart of so many advanced systems across the globe, from data centers to edge devices and physical AI systems. We look forward to a rapid increase in Arteris connected SoCs coming to market, based on our customers' innovation.”

Arteris is a leading provider of semiconductor technology that accelerates the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon with built-in safety, reliability, and security. Innovative Arteris products are designed to optimize data movement and help ease complexity in the modern AI era with network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property (IP), system-on-chip (SoC) software for integration automation and hardware security assurance. All are used by the world's top technology companies to improve overall performance and engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring cutting-edge designs to market faster. Learn more at arteris.

