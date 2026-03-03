(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp)
Grupo Clarin S.A. to Host Webcast Presentation to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Grupo Clarín S.A. (BCBA: GCLA) will host a webcast presentation on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 12:00 pm Eastern Time (1:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Results.
Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, after markets close.
To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:
The webcast presentation will also be available at
About the Company
Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography, and age.
Investor Relations Contacts
| In Buenos Aires:
Grupo Clarín S.A.
Samantha Olivieri
Tel: +54 11 4309 7104
Email: ...
| In New York:
Fig Corporate Communications
Marcella E. Dragone
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: ...
