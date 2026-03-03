Holi 2024: Red Shield Gunners Bring Joy To Tinsukia Orphanage

Red Shield Gunners Celebrate Holi with Orphanage Children

The Red Shield Gunners, under the aegis of Spear Corps, celebrated Holi with the children of Nava Rupantar orphanage at Tinsukia, Assam. According to the Defence PRO, the celebration on Tuesday was marked by genuine affection and shared laughter as 20 children, ranging in age from 8 to 17 years, observed the festival with the soldiers.

"Colours of joy flooded the orphanage" as soldiers and children came together in a celebration marked not only by colours and sweets, but by genuine affection and shared laughter. A total of 20 children, aged between 8 and 17 years, participated enthusiastically, their excitement lighting up the entire premises.

The Defence PRO said that the celebrations began with the spread of colours, soon turning into moments of carefree fun and joyous interaction. Army personnel spent meaningful time with the children, playing, talking, encouraging and listening--ensuring that each child felt valued and embraced.

The festival became a symbol of warmth and belonging, where uniforms blended with vibrant colours and hearts connected beyond barriers. During the interaction, the significance of Holi as a festival of unity, hope and positivity was shared, reinforcing values of harmony and togetherness.

Sweets were distributed to all, adding sweetness to the day and strengthening the bond between the Indian Army and the local community. The smiles, laughter and shining faces of the children reflected the true essence of Holi, spreading love, sharing happiness and standing together as one extended family.

The initiative reaffirmed the Indian Army's steadfast commitment to community welfare, youth engagement and nurturing bonds of trust with the people of Assam.

Empowering Communities: Army's Bakery Training in Arunachal Pradesh

Earlier on March 2, the Indian Army organised a one-month-long comprehensive bakery training program for civilians at Menchuka, Arunachal Pradesh, to empower local communities and promote self-reliance among residents. The initiative forms part of the Army's ongoing efforts to support skill development, enhance livelihood opportunities and strengthen civil-military relations in remote border areas.

The training program was designed to provide participants with practical knowledge and hands-on experience in bakery techniques, including bread making, cake preparation, pastry production and hygiene standards in food processing. Instructors from the Army conducted the sessions, ensuring that trainees gained both theoretical understanding and practical skills.

The program witnessed enthusiastic participation from residents, particularly women, who expressed keen interest in acquiring entrepreneurial skills in the bakery sector. In total, 15 women attended the training over a period of one month.

The training aimed to enable participants to establish small-scale bakery enterprises, thereby contributing to local economic growth and employment generation. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)