Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Information Regarding The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Total Number Of Shares Of The Company As Of February 28, 2026


2026-03-03 04:46:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and
Total Number of Shares of the Company as of February 28, 2026

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market: NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345


Date
Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
02/28/2026
 278,352,082
Total gross of voting rights: 278,352,082

Total net* of voting rights: 278,236,200

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • PDF Version

MENAFN03032026004107003653ID1110814391



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search