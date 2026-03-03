The investigation concerns whether First Solar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 24, 2026, First Solar issued a press release“announc[ing] financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.” Among other items, First Solar announced earnings that missed expectations by a wide margin and issued lower-than-expected FY 2026 revenue guidance, citing customer headwinds such as permitting delays under the Trump administration. Following First Solar's announcement, Baird Research downgraded its stock to Neutral from Outperform, citing“several question marks in forward outlook”.

On this news, First Solar's stock price fell $33.09 per share, or 13.61%, to close at $210.12 per share on February 25, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.

