Canon U.S.A. Awarded 2026 A3 Line Of The Year And Multiple Pick Awards From Keypoint Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Melville, NY, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, proudly announces that it has been recognized by Keypoint Intelligence with the 2026 A3 Line of the Year Award, in addition to receiving several 2026 Pick Awards for the uniFLOW Online solution and devices across the imageCLASS X and imageFORCE product portfolios.

“At Canon, we are consistently striving to advance and improve our technologies,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc.“We are incredibly proud to have a number of printers, as well as an innovative cloud-based solution we offer, recognized with these prestigious awards.”

The 2026 A3 Line of the Year Award recognizes multifunction printers which displayed outstanding performance during Keypoint Intelligence's testing across the entire A3 line, highlighting these devices' consistent and excellent ease of use. Keypoint noted that Canon's A3 printer line presents a fresh, broad portfolio with a strong feature set designed to meet the unique needs of hybrid working environments. Across all tested devices, Keypoint Intelligence analysts noted the consistently strong image quality delivered by Canon's A3 printer line including clean text and fine lines, bold and consistent solids, and a distinct half-tone range.

In addition to the A3 Line of the Year Award, the imageFORCE 6170, imageFORCE C5140, and imageFORCE C5150 printers have also been individually awarded 2026 A3 Pick Awards for their excellent image quality and outstanding performance. Each printer demonstrated solid long-run and short-run print speed test results, with the imageFORCE C5140 and imageFORCE C5150 printers praised for producing bright and sharp business graphics.

Canon has also received 2026 A4 Pick Awards for its imageCLASS X LBP1538C II, imageCLASS X MF1538C II, imageFORCE C1333P, and imageFORCE C1333F printers. These four printers were recognized for their impressive image quality, presenting clean lines and sharp graphics, as well as their above average scan speeds during Keypoint's testing. These attributes can significantly benefit today's hybrid workers and their digitization needs.

Canon's award-winning printers across both the A3 and A4 lines were collectively recognized for their strong security offerings, which include features that can help users in their efforts to manage sensitive data and mitigate risk of unauthorized access.* Additionally, all awarded printers received praise for their faster-than-average job streams and first-print-out times during Keypoint testing, making these devices highly productive in multi-user environments.**

Additionally, uniFLOW Online, a cloud-based print and scan solution Canon offers secured a 2026 Pick Award for its ability to effectively support the needs of the modern hybrid workplace. uniFLOW Online was praised by analysts for its pull printing feature, which is designed to help users protect output in mixed fleets with features such as enforced multi-factor authentication and default six-digit PINs,** driver-free printing via the uniFLOW Online Virtual Printer App which allows for flexible mobile and email submission, Remote Device Access that helps to reduce the need for on-site support visits, and advanced scan workflows with numerous supported scan destinations.

“Our analysts at Keypoint Intelligence were truly impressed by the capabilities of these products,” said Rachel Dean, Technical Editor in Keypoint Intelligence's Workplace Group.“The remarkable output speed and quality of these imageCLASS and imageFORCE printers allows them to meet and exceed the needs of today's work environments, while uniFLOW Online makes it simple for hybrid workplaces to streamline and enhance their workflows. We extend our congratulations to Canon for the well-deserved A3 Line of the Year Award, as well as the numerous Pick Awards.”

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

*Products offer certain security features, yet many variables can impact the security of your devices and data. Canon does not guarantee that use of these features will prevent security issues. Some security features may impact functionality/performance; you may want to test these settings in your environment. Nothing herein should be construed as legal or regulatory advice concerning applicable laws; customers must have their own qualified counsel determine the feasibility of a solution as it relates to regulatory and statutory compliance.

**Specifications and availability subject to change without notice.

