Cibus To Report Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results On March 17, 2026 After The Market Close And Host Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS), a leading agricultural technology company that develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies, today announced that the company will report fourth quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. Cibus' management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on that day to discuss the financial results and other company updates.

Title: Cibus, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call

Event Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Participant Numbers: +1-800-343-5172 (U.S.), +1-203-518-9856 (International)

The conference ID“CIBUS” or 24287 will be required for entry

Event Link:

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available through Tuesday, March 31, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S.), +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay passcode: 11160915.

A live audio webcast of the call, along with accompanying slides, will be available under "News & Events” in the Investor section of the Company's website, cibus. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days after the event.

About Cibus

Cibus is a leader in developing traits (characteristics) that address critical productivity, yield and sustainability challenges. Cibus' proprietary high-throughput gene-editing technologies drive its long-term focus on productivity traits for farmers for the major global row crops. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses its gene editing technologies to develop plant traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding and to license them to customers in exchange for royalties, leveraging its strong partnerships across the seed industry as a whole.

Cibus Contacts:

Investor Relations

Jeff Sonnek – ICR

...

Media Relations

Colin Sanford

...

203-918-4347