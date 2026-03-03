Cibus To Report Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results On March 17, 2026 After The Market Close And Host Conference Call
Title: Cibus, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call
Event Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Participant Numbers: +1-800-343-5172 (U.S.), +1-203-518-9856 (International)
The conference ID“CIBUS” or 24287 will be required for entry
Event Link:
For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available through Tuesday, March 31, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S.), +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay passcode: 11160915.
A live audio webcast of the call, along with accompanying slides, will be available under "News & Events” in the Investor section of the Company's website, cibus. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days after the event.
About Cibus
Cibus is a leader in developing traits (characteristics) that address critical productivity, yield and sustainability challenges. Cibus' proprietary high-throughput gene-editing technologies drive its long-term focus on productivity traits for farmers for the major global row crops. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses its gene editing technologies to develop plant traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding and to license them to customers in exchange for royalties, leveraging its strong partnerships across the seed industry as a whole.
Cibus Contacts:
Investor Relations
Jeff Sonnek – ICR
...
Media Relations
Colin Sanford
...
203-918-4347
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment