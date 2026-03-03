Coherent Executives To Showcase Thought Leadership At OFC - CTO Julie Eng To Deliver The Plenary Session
|Date
|Topic
|Speaker
|Event
|Venue
| Sun, March 15
1:00pm - 3:00pm
|Chasing the Limit: On the Path to Photonic Scale-Up with Ultra-Low-Energy/Bit
|Chris Kocot
|Conference - workshop
| West Hall: Room 515B
LA Convention Center
| Mon, March 16
12:00pm - 12:30pm
|Technologies for 400G/Lane IM/DD Interconnects
|Anna Tatarczak
|Invited Speaker - Datacom Subsystems and Systems
| Concourse Hall: Room 403B
LA Convention Center
| Tue, March 17
8:00am - 10:00am
|Scaling the Optical Future: Optical Technologies Driving AI, Data Centers and Communications Networks
|Julie Eng
|Plenary Session
|JW Marriott Hotel
| Tue, March 17
10:30am - 12:00pm
|State of the Industry: Now and in 2031
|Vipul Bhatt
|Market Watch
| Expo Theater I
LA Convention Center
| Tue, March 17
2:15pm - 3:45pm
|Scaling AI Clusters: Challenges in Scale-Up and Scale-Out for Future Growth
|Steffen Koehler
|Data Center Summit
| Expo Theater II
LA Convention Center
| Wed, March 18
11:00am - 1:00pm
|Scaling datacom optical technologies for next generation networks
|Sanjai Parthasarathi
|Yole Market Event
|E-Central Downtown Los Angeles Hotel
| Wed, March 18
11:45am - 12:45pm
|800ZR/LR and 1600ZR/ZR+/CL - Changing the Game...Again
|Georg Clarici
|OIF Special Event
| Expo Theater II
LA Convention Center
| Wed, March 18
12:45pm – 1:45pm
|Bridging Silicon and Light: Innovations at the Intersection of Semiconductors and Photonics
|Julie Eng
|GSA & IEEE Special Event
| Expo Theater III
LA Convention Center
| Thu, March 19
12:15pm - 1:15pm
|AI Scale-Up Opportunities with Short-Reach Optical Interconnects
|Vipul Bhatt
|OCP session
| Expo Theater I
LA Convention Center
Join Coherent experts at the OFC speaking events and visit the company at Booth 1401 in the South Hall, March 17–19, to experience its latest innovations in optical networking, interconnect technologies, and advanced photonics solutions.
About Coherent
Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent's world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.
Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry's broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. Visit us at coherent.
Media Contact :
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment