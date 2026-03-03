ABQAURP Is Accepting Applications For The 2026 Health Care Quality And Management (HCQM) Board Certification Exam

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Health care quality and patient safety have never been more critical than they are today. It is essential that health care providers and administrators demonstrate their expertise and commitment to quality and patient safety. Health Care Quality and Management (HCQM) Certification is the standard for excellence and is the premier professional board certification focused on skills to administer better, safer care. Whether directly involved with the health care of patients or the administration of the care patients receive, those certified in HCQM understand that a mix of many specialized skills all work together to ultimately balance the appropriateness of services with cost, quality, and safety.

HCQM Board Certification is intended for all physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals striving for both personal and professional enrichment. This certification is recommended for individuals dedicated to the principles of patient safety and quality health care. Apply for the exam by March 31, 2026, and save 10% with promo code EXAM26PR. The exam testing window is open. ABQAURP offers candidates in-person testing at Meazure Learning Test Centers or remote testing at your own location via the MonitorEDU remote proctoring system. Submit your application now to reserve your preferred testing time and location.

The CHCQM (Certified in HCQM) designation represents the mark of excellence and expertise that employers and the public look for when making the critically important decision of choosing the most informed health care professional available. View a list of organizations on the website that require, recognize, or prefer HCQM Certification. A hospital or health system adopting HCQM Certification/education for their medical staff allows them to say to outside interests that they have the highest possible standards for their medical team by certifying their medical staff through an independent, non-profit organization (ABQAURP) that is dedicated to improving the overall quality of health care that is provided to the public.

The CHCQM designation distinguishes ABQAURP's Diplomate members, after successful completion of the HCQM exam, by their superior skills in analysis, review, case management, and other areas of health care administration that stand out above the rest in health care quality management.

Dr. Joseph G. Vitolo, ABQAURP Chairman of the Board, states,“ABQAURP has led the field with a valid, psychometrically sound certification exam for physicians and health care professionals for many years. We will continue to prioritize health care quality management and patient safety by offering the highest standard of education, certification, and resources to our members; promoting excellence in patient care in the populations our Diplomates serve.”

Health care leaders can enhance their CHCQM credential with sub-specialty certifications in:

-Case Management – CHCQM-CM

-Managed Care – CHCQM-MC

-Patient Safety / Risk Management – CHCQM-PSRM

-Physician Advisor (US-licensed physicians only) – CHCQM-PHYADV®

-Transitions of Care – CHCQM-TOC

-Workers' Compensation – CHCQM-WC

Visit the ABQAURP website at: or call (800) 998-6030 with questions or for more information about the exam.

About ABQAURP

Established in 1977, the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians, Inc. (ABQAURP) is an international membership association comprised of interdisciplinary health care professionals. Through its ultimate goal to improve the quality of health care, ABQAURP is dedicated to promoting health care quality through education and certification for physicians, nurses, and other members of the health care team. Learn more at: .