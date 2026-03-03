Indian Consulate Aids Nationals On Special Flights Amid West Asia Crisis

Consulate Extends Support at Jeddah Airport

The Consulate General of India, Jeddah, on Tuesday said it is extending full support to Indian nationals travelling on special flights from Jeddah amid regional travel disruptions due to the ongoing conflict in the West Asia region.

The Consulate said Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, accompanied by senior officials, visited King Abdulaziz International Airport to review arrangements for Indian passengers departing on non-scheduled flights to various destinations in India. These special flights are being operated by Indian carriers to mitigate the impact of recent regional travel disruptions and facilitate the return of affected passengers.

"Consul General, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, accompanied by Consulate officials, visited King Abdulaziz International Airport today to meet Indian nationals travelling on non-scheduled flights from Jeddah to various destinations in India. These flights are being operated by Indian carriers to address recent regional travel disruptions. He reviewed on-ground arrangements, interacted with passengers and airline staff, and assured them of the Consulate's full support," the Consulate posted on X. Suri interacted with passengers and airline staff, assessed on-ground arrangements, and assured travellers of the Consulate's full support.

The Consulate said its staff are deployed round-the-clock at airports in Jeddah and Madinah to provide necessary assistance and address passenger concerns. "During the visit, he also met local Saudi airport authorities to express appreciation for their cooperation and discussed continued coordination to facilitate smooth travel for affected passengers. Consulate staff are on round-the-clock duty at the airports in Jeddah and Madinah to provide all necessary assistance to passengers," the Consulate said.

Nationwide Repatriation Mission Underway

This comes as the Indian government and major domestic carriers launched an emergency repatriation mission to bring citizens home. Indian airlines are coordinating with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Indian embassies to operate "relief" and "repatriation" flights. Indian Embassies in the Gulf region have activated 24x7 helplines and suspended walk-in consular services to focus entirely on the emergency evacuation and assistance of stranded nationals.

IndiGo Initiates Repatriation Flights

IndiGo has initiated the repatriation flights to rescue the stranded citizens in Gulf countries. "Details of the routes being progressively restored, based on evolving airspace conditions, are as follows: Athens, Muscat, Jeddah, Madinah. And more repatriation flights in the UAE, based on slots and permits," IndiGo said. IndiGo said that repatriation flights from Dubai, Fujairah, and Jeddah are expected to arrive at Mumbai airport today.

SpiceJet to Restore and Operate Special Flights

SpiceJet has announced to restore scheduled flights between Fujairah-Delhi and Mumbai starting March 4. The airline will operate four special flights from the UAE today to facilitate the return of Indian nationals stranded there following the sudden closure of airspace.

Background of the Regional Conflict

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region.

