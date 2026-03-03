Assam CM Lays Stone For Birangana Sati Sadhani Samannay Kshetra

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the Birangana Sati Sadhani Samannay Kshetra at Komargaon in Golaghat district. The initiative has been taken to pay tribute to Birangana Sati Sadhani and preserve the rich legacy of the historic Chutia kingdom for posterity.

Tribute to the Chutia Kingdom's Legacy

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that the history of the Chutia community, rich with significant historical events and timeless tales of brave people, forms an important chapter in Assam's socio-cultural life. He said that the saga of patriotism and sacrifice of Birangana Sati Sadhani, the last queen of the Chutia kingdom and a witness to one of the golden chapters of its history, has long inspired the Assamese people.

Features of the Samannay Kshetra

The Chief Minister stated that after discussions with various leading organisations of the Chutia community, the State government took a decision to construct the Samannay Kshetra, which will be developed as a miniature representation of the Chutia kingdom. The complex will feature a 100-foot-high statue of Birangana Sati Sadhani with a pedestal. Replicas of significant historical sites of the Chutia kingdom, including its capital Bhismaknagar, Rukmini Nagar, Itanagar, Padum Pukhuri, Pratima Nagar, etc will also be constructed.

To facilitate research on the Chutia community, a museum and a library will be created within the complex. A model of the temple of the revered deity Kechai Khati Gosani, along with the Charishal Gosani shrine of Sadiya, will be set up at the site.

A 2,000-seat auditorium will also be constructed. Moreover, the project will include an open stage, statues of Chutia kings, a children's park, a guest house, and a market for indigenous products.

Sati Sadhani: An Eternal Symbol of Courage

The Chief Minister, moreover, highlighted the courage and valour of Birangana Sati Sadhani and spoke about the glorious history of the Chutia kingdom and its lasting contribution to the progress of Assam. He said that Birangana Sati Sadhani is not only a symbol of bravery for the Chutia community but also an eternal symbol of courage and self-respect for the entire Assamese nation.

Strategic Importance and Regional Development

Sarma further observed that the Samannay Kshetra is being constructed at a strategically important central location between Upper and Lower Assam. Upon completion of this project, the importance of the Bokakhat-Numaligarh area, including the selected site of the Samannay Kshetra, will increase significantly and positively impact the overall development of the area.

The Chief Minister stated that the State government will make efforts to complete the construction of the Birangana Sati Sadhani Samannay Kshetra within approximately two years after the elections. Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Member of Parliament Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Vice-Chancellor of Jagannath Barooah University Jyotiprasad Saikia, leaders of various organisations of the Chutia community, and several others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

