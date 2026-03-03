OAS Electoral Observation Mission For Colombia's Congressional Elections Begins Deployment

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) of the Organization of American States (OAS) for Colombia's Congressional Elections, led by former President of the Congress of Guatemala Catalina Soberanis, has begun its deployment in the country ahead of the March 8 elections.

The Mission, whose members began arriving in phases starting February 25, is composed of 28 observers and specialists from 15 nationalities. It will monitor key aspects of the process, including electoral organisation and out-of-country voting, electoral technology, political financing, electoral justice, the political participation of women and Indigenous and Afro-Colombian peoples, and electoral violence.

During its deployment, the head of mission and EOM/OAS specialists will meet with electoral and government authorities, political leaders, candidates, and representatives of civil society in Colombia to gather different perspectives on the electoral process in the country.

Following election day, the Mission will present a report containing its observations and recommendations, with the aim of contributing to the strengthening of electoral processes in the country.

This is the 24th Electoral Observation Mission deployed by the OAS in Colombia and is made possible thanks to the financial contributions of Brazil, Canada, Spain, the United States, France, and Italy.

