Advertising Watchdogs Find Dorel's AI-Related Claims Supported Recommends Improvements To COPPA Notice And Consent Practices

New York, NY – March 3, 2026 – In a joint inquiry, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division and Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU) found that Dorel Juvenile Group, Inc.'s express claims regarding the performance, functionality, and privacy protections of its CryAssist technology used in the Maxi‐Cosi Sibia Bassinet and Starling Smart Bassinet are supported.

However, CARU recommended Dorel implement changes to its online privacy practices to ensure compliance with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), specifically with respect to direct notice to parents and verifiable parental consent.

Dorel markets a collection of connected baby nursery products under the MaxiCosi brand, including the Sibia Bassinet with CryAssist Audio Monitor and the Starling Smart Bassinet. These products include CryAssist technology developed by Zoundream AG, a Swiss-based company.

As part of their ongoing monitoring programs, the National Advertising Division (NAD) and CARU brought this inquiry to review certain AI-related advertising claims as well as data privacy practices regarding children, as the products collect audio data from children under 13 and include AI-based features marketed to parents.

At issue for NAD were Dorel's claims that its CryAssist technology uses AI to translate infant cries into categories (sleepy, fussy, gassy, agitated, or hungry) and that cry data is anonymized, encrypted, and processed securely.

In support of its claims, Dorel provided peer-reviewed published research documenting and validating the underlying AI model, as well as evidence demonstrating calibration and performance of the technology in the devices.

Based on that evidence, NAD concluded that Dorel supported the claim“Our groundbreaking CryAssist technology uses AI to translate your little one's cries, letting you know if they might be sleepy, fussy, gassy, agitated, or hungry.”

Regarding the claim“Each of CryAssist's response-based features are optional, ensuring control is always in your hands,” NAD found that the claim that this feature is“optional” and that users are in“control” was also supported.

In support of the claim,“With cries and cry data kept anonymous and encrypted on our cloud, private moments are kept between you and baby,” Dorel provided an explanation and documentation of its data collection and retention practices related to cry sounds. Based on the evidence, NAD found the claim supported.

At issue for CARU was whether Dorel's data collection practices comply with COPPA and CARU's Privacy Guidelines. CARU found that Dorel maintains reasonable security measures, limits data collection to information necessary to support the service, and does not use children's data for undisclosed secondary purposes.

However, CARU concluded that Dorel's current practices demonstrate deficiencies with respect to COPPA's notice-based requirements. Specifically, those deficiencies are the absence of a compliant online privacy policy and direct notice to parents, and the lack of a verifiable parental consent mechanism. CARU therefore recommended that Dorel implement these required notice and consent procedures.

In its advertiser statement, Dorel stated that it“will comply with the decision of the NAD and CARU.”

