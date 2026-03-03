MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Hampton Securities Limited Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Units for North America Home Finance Inc. on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under Ticker Symbol "NAHF"

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Hampton Securities Limited (" Hampton " or the " Agent ") announces the closing of the initial public offering (the " Offering ") for North America Home Finance Inc. (CSE: NAHF) (" NAHF " or the " Company "). North America Home Finance Inc. is a Canadian residential real estate investment and asset development company focused on shared-equity housing. The Company was pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced initial public offering, led by Hampton as exclusive agent, pursuant to a prospectus dated February 12, 2026 (the " Final Prospectus ") and the listing of its common shares (the " Common Shares ") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") under the ticker symbol " NAHF ", which commenced trading at market open on February 26, 2026.

"This marks a significant milestone - not only for NAHF, but for the evolution of housing finance," said George Lawton, Chief Executive Officer of NAHF. "We believe we are introducing a new category of public company in Canada, that we refer to as a 'Shared Equity Housing Corporation' that supports housing market stability, resident equity participation, and long-term asset performance. Commencement of trading under the ticker symbol "NAHF" on the CSE represents the beginning of our next growth chapter."

The Company completed the Offering of 3,400,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.50 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,700,000. Each Unit consisted of one Common Share (each, a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant (each, a " Warrant ") exercisable at $0.85 per Common Share for a period of 24 months following closing of the Offering. The Warrants will be listed for trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol " NAHF " starting as of open of trading on February 26, 2026.

In connection with the filing of the Final Prospectus, the Company has also issued 3,595,204 Common Shares and 1,700,000 Common Share purchase warrants to acquire 1,700,000 Common Shares exercisable at $0.85 per Common Share in satisfaction of certain debt obligations outstanding as at the date of the Final Prospectus, with an aggregate principal amount of $1,700,000.

Pursuant to an agency agreement between the Agent and the Company dated February 12, 2026, the Company has granted to the Agent an option, exercisable, in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the Agent, for a period of 30 days from the closing of the Offering, to offer for sale additional Units of up to 15% of the number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering and/or any combination of additional Unit Shares and/or additional Warrants up to such amount.

In consideration for the services rendered by the Agent in connection with the Offering, the Company: (i) paid a cash commission equal to 7% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering; (ii) paid the Agent a corporate finance fee of $165,000; and (iii) issued 238,000 broker warrants (the " Broker Warrants "), with each Broker Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 per Common Share at any time until 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

Use of Proceeds

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay certain liabilities, fund general corporate purposes (including general and administrative expenses), support working capital, and cover costs associated with listing and becoming a reporting issuer. A more detailed description of the use of proceeds is set out in the Final Prospectus. A copy of the Final Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website ( ).

Advancing a New Model for Housing Affordability

NAHF is developing and acquiring residential properties while offering consumers shared-equity pathways to home equity. Through its proprietary HomePlan TM program, residents can build equity and move toward ownership while living in high-quality rental housing.

NAHF's model combines residential real estate development, income-producing housing assets, and proprietary shared-equity programs, including its HomePlanTM offering. Through this structure, the Company seeks to create long-term housing value while expanding access to pathways toward home equity for resident families.

Exchange offering to existing securityholders

NAHF is conducting an exchange offering pursuant to which holders of certain previously issued bonds and rights may exchange such securities for series 1 non-voting preferred shares in the capital of the Company (the " Housing Shares ") at a fixed exchange value of $10.35 per Housing Share (the " Exchange Offering "). The Exchange Offering is intended to strengthen the Company's balance sheet and align prior investors with long-term housing value creation. The Final Prospectus qualifies the distribution of the Housing Shares to qualifying holders who validly tender their applicable securities under the Exchange Offering.

About North America Home Finance Inc.

North America Home Finance Inc. is a residential real estate finance and development company focused on expanding housing access through shared-equity and next-generation ownership pathways. The Company develops, acquires, and manages income-producing residential housing communities in Canada while enabling residents to participate in long-term housing equity growth.

About Hampton Securities Limited

Hampton Securities Limited ("HSL") is a full-service Investment Dealer based in Toronto. HSL is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities where it provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad.

HSL is regulated by CIRO and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Quebec. In addition, the Company, through HSL, provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad and HSL's Corporate Finance Group provides early stage, growing companies the capital, they need to create value for investors. HSL continues to develop its Wealth Management, Advisory Team and Principal-Agent programs which offers to the industry's most experienced wealth managers a unique and flexible operating platform that provides additional freedom, financial support, and tax effectiveness as they build and manage their professional practice.

Hampton Securities Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hampton Financial Corporation (TSXV: HFC).

For more information, please contact:

Andrew Deeb

Managing Director – Investment Banking

Hampton Securities Limited

(416) 862-8686

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "should", "hopeful", "recovery", "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results may vary, and vary materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein. Accordingly, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements herein and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

