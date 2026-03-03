Russian Forces Attack Three Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk On Tuesday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

The invaders used artillery and drones for the attacks.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Apostolove community once again came under attack. The enemy targeted transport and critical infrastructure, sparking fires. Strikes were also recorded in the Hrushivka community.

Russian forces attack Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery

In the Nikopol district, Russian strikes hit the city of Nikopol, as well as the Pokrovske, Marhanets, and Myrove communities. As a result of the attacks in the district, one house was destroyed and about ten other private homes and outbuildings were damaged.

In the Synelnykove District, Russian forces struck the Bohynivka and Petropavlivka communities.

No casualties were reported in any of the districts.

Photo: Oleksandr Hanzha / Telegram