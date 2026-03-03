Zelensky, Von Der Leyen Discuss Challenges Arising From Iran War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky stated this in his nightly video address, Ukrinform reports.

The conversation focused on rising energy prices and the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine.

"Due to the war with the Iranian regime, there are now challenges both regarding rising energy prices and the volume of air defense equipment supplies needed by us in Ukraine. But we must have adequate responses to this as well – all of us in the state must work together to ensure that. I spoke with Ursula von der Leyen, in particular about the situation surrounding Iran and all the challenges. We also discussed our bilateral issues with the European Union. Ukraine is fulfilling its obligations, and we expect the same fair and sincere attitude toward Ukraine – toward the interests of our people," Zelensky said.

Iran threatens to attack Europe if it joins US-Israel operation

He also noted that Ukraine continues diplomatic engagement with countries in the Middle East and the Gulf region and stressed Ukraine's solidarity with all those opposing the spread of war and violence.

"At the level of our teams – the Ukrainian team, the teams of the Emirates and Qatar, and other states – we will determine how, together, we can provide stronger protection for life. Ukraine's expertise in countering Shahed drones is currently the most advanced in the world, and these drones represent the primary challenge in that region as well," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine