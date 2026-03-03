Las Vegas Vocal Group FOUNDRY Confirmed For Third Consecutive National Anthem Performance At Nevada Wolf Pack Vs. UNLV Rivalry Game

MENAFN - GetNews)



Las Vegas, NV - FOUNDRY, a Las Vegas-based four-part a cappella vocal group, has been confirmed to perform the National Anthem at the Nevada Wolf Pack vs. UNLV Runnin' Rebels game on Saturday, February 28 at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The selection marks the third consecutive year the group has been chosen to open the annual rivalry game.

The group, which performs under the name "The Star Spangled Singers," delivers an a cappella arrangement of "The Star-Spangled Banner" that incorporates four-part vocal harmonies with rock-influenced styling. Their approach maintains the original composition's structure while adding dynamic vocal arrangements.

FOUNDRY has performed at sporting events across Nevada and neighboring states over the past several years. The group's consistent selection for the Wolf Pack vs. UNLV rivalry - one of the most attended regular-season matchups in the region - reflects an established relationship with event organizers at Thomas & Mack Center.

The group has noted increasing interest from organizers of larger-scale sporting events, including conversations regarding potential appearances at nationally televised combat sports events. No formal announcements regarding additional bookings have been made at this time.

FOUNDRY comprises four vocalists based in the Las Vegas metropolitan area. In addition to live anthem performances, the group's members are active as songwriters and recording artists.

Event organizers seeking to book FOUNDRY for upcoming performances can reach the group directly through their website or by phone. The group has indicated availability for select engagements throughout 2026, with scheduling dependent on event scale and location. FOUNDRY's management has noted particular interest in opportunities involving nationally televised broadcasts, military appreciation events and high-attendance sporting fixtures. The group continues to expand its geographic reach beyond Nevada while maintaining its base in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Media and Booking Contact:

Marc | 702-994-5840

FoundryRocks