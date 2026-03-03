Las Vegas Vocal Group FOUNDRY Reports Growing Demand From National Event Organizers Ahead Of 2026 Summer Season

MENAFN - GetNews)



FOUNDRY, a Las Vegas-based a cappella vocal group known for National Anthem performances at major sporting events, has reported increased booking inquiries from event organizers planning large-scale patriotic and political gatherings in Washington, D.C. and other national venues.

The group, known publicly as "The Star Spangled Singers," has built its reputation through consistent appearances at sporting events across the western United States. FOUNDRY has been selected for the third consecutive year to perform the National Anthem at the Nevada Wolf Pack vs. UNLV Runnin' Rebels game on February 28 at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Event organizers in the political and institutional space have begun seeking vocal acts that can deliver performances suitable for events where national identity, military appreciation and public ceremony intersect. FOUNDRY's a cappella format - which requires no backing instrumentation or extensive sound infrastructure - presents logistical advantages for outdoor venues and non-traditional event spaces.

"The inquiries we've received over the past several months have come from a different category of event than we typically serve," said Marc, FOUNDRY's frontman. "The scale and profile of what's being planned in D.C. this summer represents a different level, and we're preparing accordingly."

FOUNDRY's vocal arrangement preserves the original composition of the National Anthem while incorporating four-part harmonies and controlled rock-influenced dynamics. The group has received positive responses from military audiences and veteran-affiliated organizations at previous performances.

The group comprises four vocalists based in the Las Vegas metropolitan area who are also active as songwriters and recording artists.

Booking inquiries can be directed to the group's management. FOUNDRY has confirmed availability for additional performances in 2026, with details of upcoming confirmed appearances expected to be announced in the coming months. The group has expressed openness to engagements across a range of event categories, including collegiate athletics, combat sports, veteran-focused ceremonies and large-scale public gatherings. Representatives have indicated that early inquiry is encouraged for events scheduled during peak summer months.

Media and Booking Contact: Marc | 702-994-5840 FoundryRocks