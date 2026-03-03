Breaking Japan's Monopoly Glass Bottles For Photoresist Have Now Been Domestically Produced

MENAFN - GetNews) China has made a major breakthrough in the technology of Glass Bottle s for photoresist! The Minister of Industry and Information Technology revealed in an interview with CCTV that China has successfully overcome the bottleneck technology of specialized glass bottles for photoresist and has listed it as a major scientific and technological achievement. Currently, this product is being trialed on semiconductor production lines, with positive feedback. It marks the complete end of the era when China's photoresist industry was almost entirely dependent on imports. Many people are curious-it's just an ordinary glass bottle, so what high-tech features could it possibly have?

Let's first mention a premise that many people overlook: photoresist is not an ordinary chemical is a core material in semiconductor manufacturing, primarily used to 'etch' precise micro- to nanoscale circuit patterns onto wafers through chemical reactions. This material has extremely high requirements for purity, stability, and the integrity of its molecular structure, and any slight contamination or environmental change can cause it to fail.

Therefore, the containers used to store photoresist must also be very strict only must it have an extremely low metal ion leaching rate to prevent ions such as sodium, potassium, and iron from penetrating the photoresist; in nanoscale chip manufacturing, even metal impurities at the level of one part per billion or even one part per trillion can cause circuit shorts or wafer scrap. Moreover, this glass must be able to remain in long-term contact with the photoresist's solvent system without undergoing any chemical reaction.

At the same time, it must always maintain its chemical inertness under conditions of transportation, temperature changes, and vibration. More importantly, batch consistency must be validated over the long term to ensure stable performance of each bottle. Today's bottles and tomorrow's bottles must be highly consistent in terms of formulation, color, wall thickness, and the microscopic state of the inner surface. Even a 0.1% difference could be deemed 'unreliable,' leading to the rejection of the entire batch of photoresist.

It is reported that the core material of glass bottles specially used for photoresist is special neutral borosilicate glass type of glass has an extremely low coefficient of expansion, much lower than ordinary soda-lime glass, ensuring that the bottle will not deform or crack during drastic temperature changes. At the same time, the inner surface of the bottle also undergoes multiple special chemical passivation treatments to ensure that during a storage period of 6 to 12 months, the glass and photoresist can truly remain completely non-reactive with each other. In addition to chemical stability, physical protection should not be overlooked either.

Photoresist is a photosensitive material that is highly sensitive to ultraviolet light. Even slight exposure to sunlight can trigger pre-polymerization reactions, causing the material to fail. Therefore, the bottle must use a special "amber" design. This color is not simply dyed; it is achieved by precisely proportioning metal oxides and melting them into the glass matrix at high temperatures, thereby providing accurate UV blockage. According to reports, it has a blockage rate of over 99.9% while allowing visible light to pass through, making it easier for operators to observe the liquid level and color changes. In addition, the tops of the bottles are often designed with dedicated handles or sealed interfaces to meet cleanroom operational standards and prevent human contamination. Globally, the high-end photoresist glass bottle market has long been dominated by a few major players. They have long had deep partnerships with Japanese photoresist manufacturers, forming a kind of 'implicit bundling system'.

Not only do they sell photoresist, but they also bundle it with this glass bottle. Don't buy the bottle? Then you can forget about getting the photoresist. A bottle of photoresist is quite expensive, with a significant portion of the cost being the 'packaging fee' for the bottle. What's more alarming is that if one day the supplier stops selling the bottles, your chip production line would come to a halt. This is not an exaggeration; in the past, many domestic photoresist manufacturers had already formulated qualified products in the lab. However, they couldn't pass the wafer fabs' strict 'on-machine tests' because they couldn't find compliant containers.

It's not that the photoresist itself is no good; it's that there are no bottles to hold it when going on stage, which seriously restricts the industrialization process of domestically produced photoresist. So, this breakthrough with the 'photoresist glass bottle', though seemingly insignificant, is actually extremely crucial. It breaks the vicious cycle of 'having photoresist but no bottle', allowing domestically produced photoresist to smoothly enter the wafer fab for verification and mass production. Currently, trial feedback shows that the bottles maintain the purity and stability of the photoresist throughout the storage period, with yields comparable to imported products, and even show advantages in terms of permeability resistance and corrosion resistance the past, we always focused on big equipment like lithography machines and etching machines, but the semiconductor industry is highly subject to the 'weakest link' effect, where any shortcoming in the process can hold back the whole system. Although the bottles are small, they serve as the 'passport' for photoresist to move from the laboratory to the factory production line. Without compliant packaging, domestically produced photoresist will never pass the rigorous long-term stability tests required by wafer fabs, let alone be used on a large scale.