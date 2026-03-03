Dr. Wiley Graf Release His New Book, A WAY OF ESCAPE: A Spirit-Powered Battle Plan For Purity

MENAFN - GetNews)



This Spirit-led guide, Wiley Graf's A Way of Escape: A Spirit-Powered Battle Plan for Purity (Second Edition) equips believers to overcome struggles without accountability partners or groups. Learn practical, Scripture-based strategies that renew your mind, strengthen your spirit, and restore intimacy with God.

In a world saturated with distractions and personal struggles that quietly undermine spiritual growth, Wiley Graf, PhD, releases the second edition of his groundbreaking book, A Way of Escape: A Spirit-Powered Battle Plan for Purity. This revised edition equips readers with a wholly Spirit-driven strategy for personal transformation, one that empowers individuals to walk in freedom, renew their minds, and regain control over persistent struggles without the need for accountability partners or group programs.

Drawing from both rigorous academic research and lived spiritual experience, Dr. Graf-an accomplished academic, athlete, and Christian author-offers readers a detailed, practical, and hope-filled guide for confronting and overcoming deeply entrenched challenges.

“Too many believers feel trapped and isolated, believing that accountability groups are the only path to freedom. This book shows them otherwise,” says Dr. Graf.“By walking in the Spirit and embracing biblically-based strategies, anyone can experience lasting change.”

What Makes This Book Unique?

Leveraging the principles of Scripture, readers learn how to engage the Spirit daily to proactively overcome internal struggles and resist temptation.Using the latest research on neuroplasticity, the book shows how the brain can be rewired to strengthen healthy, life-giving habits.Dr. Graf provides a battle plan combining pre-emptive spiritual strategies with targeted measures for moments of heightened challenge.For those hesitant to share personal struggles in group settings, this approach provides a fully independent, Spirit-driven path to transformation.Readers discover that even long-standing challenges can be overcome through consistent intimacy with the Spirit, Scripture-guided strategies, and emotional-spiritual engagement.

The second edition includes updated content, real-life examples, and innovative approaches to spiritual growth, including a library of Spirit-inspired applications to support daily practice. With its clear, step-by-step guidance, A Way of Escape is positioned as a must-read for Christians seeking practical and lasting spiritual victory.

Praise for A Way of Escape

“Wiley Graf offers more than just another strategy-he lays out a Spirit-powered way forward. Honest, practical, and deeply needed.” - Jimmy Carter, Groups & Care Pastor, Immanuel Baptist Church

“This book is a beacon of hope. It shows that freedom is possible-not through willpower, but through the power of the Holy Spirit.” - Jay Shelton, Worship Leader

A Way of Escape: A Spirit-Powered Battle Plan for Purity (Second Edition) is available for on all platforms and the eBook is currently available for 0.99$ for a limited time, purchase at major retailers, including:

This book is a must-read for any Christian longing to live a pure life, free from secret struggles, and empowered by the Holy Spirit. Graf's battle plan equips believers to finally experience the freedom and intimacy with God promised in Scripture.

About the Author

Dr. Wiley Graf is an AAA-rated academic, athlete, and author whose work focuses on Spirit-powered approaches to personal transformation. With a PhD in civil engineering from the University of Akron and a history of athletic achievement, Dr. Graf now channels his experience and faith to equip believers with practical strategies for overcoming challenges in today's fast-paced, temptation-filled world. He resides with his wife Susan in Central Kentucky.