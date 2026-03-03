Angela Hall Appears In Chez Joey At Arena Stage In Washington, DC Through March 15

Washington, DC - Acclaimed performer Angela Hall is currently appearing in the musical Chez Joey at Arena Stage's Kreeger Theater, running through March 15. The production reimagines the classic Rodgers and Hart musical with electrifying jazz energy under the co-direction of Tony Award–winning choreographer Savion Glover and actor, director, and producer Tony Goldwyn.

Set in 1940s Chicago, Chez Joey follows ambitious nightclub singer Joey Evans as he navigates romance, power, and opportunity in a city where connections can make or break a career. Featuring a celebrated Rodgers and Hart score, the production includes beloved standards such as“Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered,”“I Could Write a Book,”“What Is a Man?,”“This Can't Be Love,” and“The Lady Is a Tramp.”

Hall portrays Lucille, the commanding owner of Lucille's jazz club, delivering a performance that has drawn strong praise from theater critics:

“...the women of this cast provide the show's essential heart and emotional depth... Angela Hall provides an amazing foundation of jazz talent, flawlessly engaging the audience from precise tap dancing to powerful vocals.” - Michael Woestehoff, Washington Lobbyist

“Angela Hall's pragmatic and lightly comic portrayal of Lucille (the owner of Lucille's club) is full of authority and gusto. Ms. Hall delivers a witty rendering of the classic song 'I Wish I Were in Love Again.'” - David Friscic, Broadway World

“As Lucille, Angela Hall commands the club with a seasoned presence that anchors the show's emotional core.” - Keith Loria, Theatermania

The stakes are high, the jazz is hot, and the game of romance and ambition never sounded so good.

The year is 1940-something, and Chicago's nightlife is sizzling. Enter Joey Evans - a velvet-voiced songster with dreams bigger than the bandstand. Torn between a hopeful chorus girl and a wealthy baroness who can bankroll his future, Joey must decide whether to play it safe or risk everything for the spotlight.

Credits Music by Richard Rodgers Lyrics by Lorenz Hart New Book by Richard LaGravenese Inspired by John O'Hara's novel and the Pal Joey stories published in The New Yorker Choreography and Orchestrology by Savion Glover Co-Directed by Tony Goldwyn and Savion Glover

Venue: Arena Stage - Kreeger Theater Running Time: Approx. 2 hours 30 minutes (including one 15-minute intermission)

