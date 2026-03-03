A Children's Easter Story, When God Says Roll By Kale Sudhoff And Craig Flack

MENAFN - GetNews)



When God Says Roll by Kale Sudhoff and Craig Flack retells the story of Easter through the imaginative voice of the stone guarding Jesus' tomb. Combining creativity with biblical truth, the children's book helps families and churches teach the meaning of the resurrection in a fresh and memorable way. Published by Kharis Publishing, it is available through major retailers.

What if the first witness to the resurrection was not a disciple, not an angel, but the stone itself?

In When God Says Roll, authors Kale Sudhoff and Craig Flack retell the story of Easter morning through the unexpected voice of a proud stone assigned to guard the tomb of Jesus Christ. The result is a creative and engaging children's book that captures both the wonder and the power of the resurrection in a way young readers can understand and remember.

Published by Kharis Publishing, When God Says Roll invites families to gather around and experience the very first Easter Sunday from a fresh perspective. The narrator is no ordinary stone. He considers himself the toughest rock on the block, a once great security guard who believes nothing can move him. Certainly not rumors about a man who claimed to be the Son of God.

Confident and unshakable, the stone is convinced that guarding the tomb will be simple work. Nothing surprises him. Nothing intimidates him. Nothing can roll him away.

Until heaven speaks.

With gentle humor and clear storytelling, Sudhoff and Flack guide children through the events leading up to the resurrection. The pride of the stone slowly meets a truth greater than strength or stubbornness. When God gives a command, even the hardest stone must move.

The story is imaginative without straying from biblical truth. It preserves the central message of Easter while presenting it in a voice that is playful, memorable, and meaningful for children. Parents and church leaders looking for a way to explain the resurrection beyond familiar phrasing will find this approach both refreshing and faithful.

For co-author Kale Sudhoff, the journey to publication carries its own powerful message. A 20 year old Elementary Education student, Sudhoff was born with a stutter and avoided reading aloud throughout his childhood. Writing was not part of his early plans. It was not until the age of fifteen that he considered creating stories of his own. Over time, what once felt like an insecurity became a calling.

Sudhoff now writes and illustrates children's books with the conviction that God can transform weaknesses into strengths. His involvement in When God Says Roll reflects that testimony. The book is not only about a stone that moves at God's command. It is also about the God who moves hearts, removes fear, and reshapes identity.

Craig Flack brings pastoral depth and theological clarity to the project. A Bible teacher passionate about making the Gospel understandable and applicable, Flack is also the author of Who Is Your Shepherd: A Pastoral Look at Psalm 23. He has spent years teaching Scripture in ways that connect with everyday life. In this collaboration, he helps anchor the creative narrative in sound biblical understanding.

Together, Sudhoff and Flack offer more than a seasonal Easter story. They offer a teaching tool. The book opens doors for conversations about pride, obedience, faith, and the unstoppable power of God. It reminds readers that even what seems immovable can shift when the Creator speaks.

In homes where Easter can sometimes be reduced to baskets and traditions, When God Says Roll refocuses attention on the defining moment of the Christian faith. The resurrection is not background history. It is the turning point of the world.

The book is available across platforms, and the ebook is currently available for just 0.99$:

Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Kharis Publishing

For churches planning Easter programming, for grandparents looking for meaningful gifts, and for parents who want to plant lasting truths in their children's hearts, this story offers something both creative and deeply rooted in Scripture.

The stone thought he was in control. Easter morning proved otherwise.

The question the story gently leaves with every reader is simple. When God says roll, will we?